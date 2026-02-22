JEFF BECERRA Is 'Working On Song Nine' For Upcoming POSSESSED Album

POSSESSED frontman Jeff Becerra has taken to social media to offer an update on the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2019's "Revelations Of Oblivion" LP. He wrote on Instagram: "I'm working on song nine for the new album. It's a huge undertaking, and I know not everyone will enjoy my work—but it's not about that. I write from the heart, and while I don't need everyone's approval, I truly hope those who listen will enjoy it."

In an October 2025 interview with Australia's Devil's Horns Zine, Becerra stated about POSSESSED's next LP: "I'm working on the last three sets of lyrics, and then the album is finished. And it's a trip. It's a whole different animal. I don't know if people will love it or hate it. I hope they love it. It's different. It's definitely different."

A year earlier, Becerra told Alex Stojanovic of MetalMasterKingdom.com that POSSESSED's new material was turning out "very cool, very heavy. But a lot more tempo switching. And it's cool.

"POSSESSED will never sell out," he continued. "I'd rather die. But it's still very, very heavy. It's probably gonna be one of our darkest albums. And also something that you don't have to grit your teeth to get through the whole thing."

Jeff also talked about the POSSESSED songwriting process, saying: "We all write. I think I wrote 63 or 64 percent of the last album, so 50 percent and that extra music. 50 percent would be lyrics, if we're doing it at 100. Even though it's not really broken down that way, it's easier to explain that way. So I'll write riffs, definitely, I'll send them to Dan [guitarist Daniel Gonzalez]. Me and Dan are kind of the main guys, but more and more, on this one you're seeing Claudeous [Creamer, POSSESSED guitarist] and Robert [Cardenas, POSSESSED bassist] coming out and showing off the riffs.

"This [version of] POSSESSED has been around more than three times as long as the first one, so, yeah, we work well together," he explained. "And they're not afraid to say, 'Hey, no, this is not good' to me and vice versa. But we're looking for what's good or what is mendable or what is perfect as is. And so I think we're all super picky about what we do."

In June 2024, Becerra was asked by El Planeta Del Rock how he looked back on "Revelations Of Oblivion" five years after the LP's release. Jeff said: "I really liked it. It's weird. When you make new music, you're like, 'Oh, this song's gonna go over like gangbusters,' but then it's always the songs that you didn't expect [that] statistically do better. So I've lost track of trying to pay attention or trying to guide the machine. I'm just playing what I want, and I think with 'Revelations', I had to kind of stay in my own lane, which was great. It was straight-forward."

POSSESSED originally split in 1987, leaving behind a short but highly influential legacy, most notably 1985's "Seven Churches" album. Internal tensions after the release of 1987's "The Eyes Of Horror" EP led to the band's dissolution, with guitarist Larry Lalonde joining Bay Area tech-thrashers BLIND ILLUSION, then PRIMUS, while Becerra, guitarist Mike Torrao and drummer Mike Sus each going separate directions.

Two years after POSSESSED's split, Becerra was the victim of a failed armed robbery attempt, leaving him partially paralyzed and wheelchair-bound and sending him into a spiral of drug and alcohol abuse. POSSESSED was reactivated by Torrao in 1990 with a completely different lineup, but only released two demos before dissolving in 1993. Becerra then reformed POSSESSED in 2007 with his own lineup, which released its first studio album in 33 years, "Revelations Of Oblivion", in 2019.