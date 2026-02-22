KLAUS MEINE: 'SCORPIONS Were Always An Amazing Live Band, And We Still Are'

SCORPIONS singer Klaus Meine and guitarist Matthias Jabs spoke to KPTV FOX 12 about the band's upcoming Las Vegas residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, "Scorpions - Coming Home To Las Vegas" will take place from Thursday, September 17 through Saturday, October 3, 2026, and will once again feature special guest BUCKCHERRY. The new residency follows the band's three previous sold-out runs at the venue: "Scorpions - Sin City Nights" in 2022, "Love At First Sting Las Vegas" in 2024, and "Scorpions - Coming Home To Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Las Vegas Residency" in 2025.

Asked what it's like to celebrate SCORPIONS' 60th anniversary with yet another Vegas residency, Klaus said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, it's fantastic. It's a little bit unreal. I mean, 60-plus years. It's so crazy. When we started out, we had no idea we would make it that long. In those days, in the late '60s, '70s, it was, like, wow, maybe another month, another year. But when we're 30, this is done. It's all over. We had no idea this would carry us through all our whole life. It's fantastic."

Regarding what it is about SCORPIONS songs like "Rock You Like A Hurricane" and "Wind Of Change" that still resonates so much with people after all the years, Klaus said: "Well, it shows the power of songwriting. I think the SCORPIONS were always an amazing live band, and we still are. These days, together with Paweł [Mąciwoda] on bass and Mikkey Dee on drums, it's a very powerful band, but it's all about the songwriting as well. When you think about those songs you just mentioned — 'Still Loving You', 'Rock You Like A Hurricane', 'Wind Of Change'. And after all these years, those songs are still relevant. Songs like 'Rock You Like A Hurricane', the young generations listen to a track like this on [the Netflix show] 'Stranger Things'. So playing in front of three generations after all these years, it's wonderful, and it's a huge compliment also for the songwriting."

Jabs also talked about the experience of staging a residency in Vegas, which means he and his SCORPIONS bandmates don't have to travel from one city to another, week after week, which can be very stressful.

"It is fantastic to be in one place for a change, since we've been touring the globe for so many times," Matthias said. "And we will do this also this year. We are on our way to Asia soon. But when we come back in the late summer to Vegas, we are gonna enjoy being in one spot, playing the same theater for, like, 10 shows and enjoying the time off also without having to travel, which is also good for the crew and for everybody. And especially in Vegas, where you can do so many things, it's never gonna be boring. And so it's really something to look forward to for the fans who come in to see the SCORPIONS show and also go to the casinos or to great restaurants, see other shows, whatever. It's just the capital of entertainment."

The seven performances on sale are:

Sept. 2026: 17, 19, 23, 25, 27, 29

Oct. 2026: 1, 3

Shows begin at 8 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Ticketmaster.com/ScorpionsVegas.

With over 110 million records sold around the world, SCORPIONS will play fan favorites from their incredible catalog, including "Wind Of Change", "Still Loving You", "Rock You Like A Hurricane", "Send Me An Angel" and many more.

Founded in Hannover, West Germany in 1965, SCORPIONS were part of the first wave of metal in the 1970's with their debut album, "Lonesome Crow", released in 1972. The band rose to arena status with seminal releases "Lovedrive", "Virgin Killer" and "Animal Magnetism". In the '80s, SCORPIONS amassed a string of Billboard chart toppers from "Love At First Sting" and "Blackout", including multiple Top 10 singles "Rock You Like A Hurricane" and "No One Like You", as well a string of successful singles such as "Send Me An Angel", "Still Loving You" and "Wind Of Change". The band was also ranked No. 46 on VH1's "Greatest Artists Of Hard Rock" and their hit "Rock You Like A Hurricane" also landed as No. 18 on VH1's list of the "100 Greatest Hard Rock Songs".

Celebrated across the globe, the iconic rock act has sold more than 110 million albums worldwide and has received multiple honors including World Music Award winners, a postage stamp in Brazil, a star on Hollywood RockWalk and Echo honors. Most recently, they were honored with the Lower Saxon State Award.