JEFF LOOMIS And VAN WILLIAMS Launch Search For New NEVERMORE Singer And Bassist, Shoot Down 'Money Grab' Accusations

NEVERMORE guitarist Jeff Loomis and drummer Van Williams have revealed their plan to launch a "world search" for a vocalist and bassist for the reformed version of the band.

Their announcement comes just four days after Loomis and Williams both shared a one-minute video teaser containing various NEVERMORE-related imagery and what appeared to be the silhouettes of Loomis and Williams along with the text "Resurrecting The Dream". The teaser ended with the NEVERMORE logo along with the line "A New Chapter Rises" and the year "2025".

Two days after Loomis and Williams shared their video teaser announcing the NEVERMORE comeback, Priscila Sheppard, the wife of NEVERMORE's founding bassist Jim Sheppard, posted a statement on her Facebook page in which she revealed that Jim "has never been contacted about Van's plans with Jeff using the NEVERMORE name." She went on to say that "it is completely disrespectful of them to use the name NEVERMORE without consulting Jim Sheppard, as he is one of the founders of the band."

Earlier today (Tuesday, December 31),Van and Jeff both released separate statements via social media clarifying their plans for NEVERMORE and announcing that they were seeking new musicians to complete the revamped outfit.

Van wrote: "So, the NEVERMORE teaser has sparked a lot of positivity and some expected negativity. Let me (Van) address the negative first. Some people think it's disrespectful not to involve Jim or inform him of our plans. But those who feel that way don't know the history of the band or the behind-the-scenes dynamics that led to this decision. While it may not have been the most ideal approach, the reality is that there hasn't been communication with Jim in years.

"We felt that sometimes, for the sake of a fresh start, it's necessary to move on from relationships that may no longer be conducive to growth or new beginnings. We made this decision with the intention of honoring the legacy of the band while moving forward in a way that felt right for us at the time. That said, we wish him good health and he is free to pursue whatever path he chooses. Without going into too much detail, I'll just say respect goes both ways, and certain things became irreconcilable over time for us. At this point in my life, I don't feel the need to explain myself further on this, so take from that what you will.

"As for why I'm revisiting NEVERMORE, it's simple, this band has always been my dream. To find a group of guys to be in a band with and travel the world and create music. After auditioning to the moment I was asked to join, it was a whirlwind of music, art, creativity, adventure, fun and camaraderie. Over the years, we made incredible music and amazing memories together. But as time went on, things spiraled out of control..trust, respect, and the joy of it all started to disappear. I always compare it to an analogy like having a cake and eating it too, but in our case, it turned into having a cake covered in shit frosting…You wanna eat it but it's covered in shit!.. The final breaking point came during the last leg of our European tour with SYMPHONY X, after which it was clear we couldn't continue as we were. After years of us building the best band we could for ourselves we couldn't get on the same page to fix it. Jeff and I went one way; Warrel [Dane, NEVERMORE singer] and Jim went another. There was no reconciliation. Warrel went to Brazil, Jim retired to Alaska, and years passed without contact.

"During this time, my personal life took a devastating turn when my wife was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. We did everything to create a sense of normalcy for our little boy and we did our best to make her comfortable. Warrel would occasionally call from Brazil, and while we exchanged kind words during those calls, it didn't erase the past and I can tell that certain things haven't changed. Dore passed on in 2020, and her loss crushed me and my boy, we feel that loss still to this day. I personally feel like I am just starting to come out of a coma truth be told and thank God I'm finally seeing the light and grateful for who and what I still have in my life. I'll never be able to express the gratitude I feel for my family, close friends, and fans who helped me and my family through all the dark days. Thank you all so very much for helping me get through the toughest times.

"Through it all, Jeff remained one of my strongest supporters, and our bond deepened. Over time, we both missed the joy of creating and performing together. NEVERMORE was a huge part of that joy, something I'm tremendously proud of.

"For those calling this a 'money grab,' I have to disagree. Most musicians don't do this for the money. We've spent countless hours thru the years sweating, rehearsing, performing, and recording simply because we love it. This is what we chose to do in life because we've always loved it. That's what drives us, the passion for music, the connection with fans, and the creative process. If money comes from that, great but it has never been the focus, but we also have bills to pay like you.

"So here we are, Jeff and I want to honor NEVERMORE's legacy by finding musicians who can respect what Warrel and Jim brought to the band while helping us build a new chapter. And this isn't about replacing Warrel, no one can. But it's about finding someone who can honor his work while contributing something new. We want to give fans a chance to come together, celebrate the music, and sing those incredible lyrics again. And, hopefully, we can create new music that stands alongside the classics.

"I wish the situation with Jim were different, but the past has brought us here. I am personally focusing on positivity and positive people and will refuse to get tangled in the negativity of the past. If Jeff and I can find the right vocalist and bassist—musicians who respect the legacy and want to move forward with us—then this new chapter can be something truly special for all who choose to come along with us. This isn't going to be a cover band, or a tribute band, it's going to be the next evolution/chapter of a band determined to pick up the flag and carry on this thing we call NEVERMORE.

"I look forward to seeing you all again."

Jeff wrote: "I couldn't agree more with Van's statement. There have obviously been a lot of ups and downs with NEVERMORE's past history. I'd like to just remember the good ones, while carrying the torch with Van to yet another level of the band.

"My heart has always been in it for the music, touring and performing. I've had some great times playing with other musicians these past 10-11 years, but NEVERMORE has and will always be my personal portal to some of the best music I've ever done and created.

"No one can replace Warrel Dane. Bottom line. With his interesting melodies and charisma onstage, he was a force that was a huge part of the band both lyrically and spiritually. With that being said, we aren't looking for a Warrel Dane clone.

"We are looking for someone that can carry the older NEVERMORE tunes in his vocal style, and someone who can add something new and refreshing to the next chapter of the band. Obviously, this won't be the easiest thing to do.

"With all this being said, we are going on a WORLD SEARCH seeking two extraordinary musicians. One main lead vocalist, and one bass player to join the fold and help carry our legacy forward. We have since filled the position of a second guitarist, but more on that a bit later in another update!"

Vocalist auditions:

"NEVERMORE is known for its intense emotional resonance, and obviously this came through Warrel's unique vocal dynamics. We're looking for a vocalist who can deliver a wide range of tones and emotions with mastery and authenticity.

"Dynamic Range: Capable of singing high notes and resonant lows, blending power and vulnerability as the song demands.

"Expressive Depth: Beyond technical skill, we're looking for someone who can incorporate the raw emotion and haunting themes that define NEVERMORE's music.

"Stage Presence: We need someone who works well with an audience and embodies the intensity of the music in a live setting."

Bassist auditions:

"We're looking for a rock-solid player who understands how to create depth and drive in NEVERMORE's arrangements. Precision, groove, and the ability to lock in tight with Van is a huge plus. If you can contribute backing vocals, that would be great as well. Someone that can keep the rhythm section tight is all we ask.

"What we are looking for in both roles: Positive attitude...We want individuals who bring good energy to the band dynamic. We're seeking people who can maintain focus, professionalism, and respect for the music. Someone who is reliable, prepared and has a strong work ethic.

"You must be open to extensive worldwide touring with an active and current passport. A willingness to work together creatively, support each other, and represent NEVERMORE with integrity on and off the stage."

How to audition:

"Singers: Submit a video of yourself singing the song 'Born' and 'Sentient 6' from the 'This Godless Endeavor' album. Please feel free to sing as much of the song as you want. If you choose not to do the whole song, please at least sing a full verse and chorus of each song. Please also include a brief introduction about your background, influences, and what you can bring to the band. We encourage you to demonstrate everything to the best of your potential.

"Bassists: Should please play the songs 'Enemies Of Reality' and 'Inside Four Walls' while standing up focusing on tightness, technique and feel.

"Send us a PRIVATE YouTube link to your auditions to: [email protected]

"Along with Van, I'm very excited to see and hear from you. Thank you again to the fans all around the world for your kindness and support. Here's to an incredible 2025!"

NEVERMORE effectively split up in 2011 when Loomis and Williams announced their departure from the band due to personal differences with Dane and Sheppard. Warrel later described NEVERMORE in an interview as "the greatest band that alcohol ever ruined."

Dane died in December 2017 in São Paulo, Brazil at the age of 56 while recording his posthumously released solo studio album, "Shadow Work". The musician reportedly had a heart attack during the night and could not be revived.

According to guitarist Johnny Moraes, who played in Warrel's solo band, Dane had a history of addiction and other health issues. "His health was already very weak because of his diabetes and his problems with alcoholism," he said.

The instrumental parts for Dane's follow-up to 2008's "Praises To The War Machine" solo album were almost completed and he had begun laying down his vocals shortly before his death.

In a 2019 interview with Metal Master Kingdom, Loomis was asked if there were any plans to resurrect NEVERMORE without Dane. Jeff responded: "It's one of those things where I think NEVERMORE had such a special sound and it was simply because of all the musicians that were in that at the time. Van, me, Warrel, Jim. We had numerous different guitarists in the band throughout the years. We had Chris Broderick, we had Tim Calvert, who sadly passed away. A lot of good players. Steve Smyth, Curran Murphy. All these guys were a part of NEVERMORE in the past. Honestly, in my vision, it's important that you move on in your life. I really would like to remember the spirit and the attitude that we had as a band with the music and just move on from there. Because without Warrel, it's just not feasible, in my mind. [He is] sadly missed. He was one of my best friends. Things like that happen and it's a very sad situation. It really was. But we have the music to remember it all by."

In 2018 interview with France's Loud TV, Loomis stated about Dane's passing: "It's a sad situation with one of my best friends that I grew up being in a band with. [He was] one of the best lyricists in metal, I believe, that was ever out there — a fabulous person. He was a troubled person too at the same time; he had some issues. We had many great times together in the past, and we had many bad times, but I would say that the good times outweighed the bad. And in the end, we were talking still as friends, and we talked in the end before he passed away. We were on good terms. It's a very sad loss to the music community and he'll be well remembered as one of the great vocalists of a metal era."

Loomis added that Warrel had been "struggling with drinking and things like this" for years before he died. "I'm not getting into too much detail there," he said. "He had some troubles. I'm gonna miss him a lot. He was a great friend of mine and he was a wonderful human being."

Asked if there was any talk of a NEVERMORE reunion before Warrel passed away, Jeff said: "I think that once you do something for such a long time and you make your mark in the music world, sometimes things do have to come to an end. And, unfortunately, with my situation with NEVERMORE, after 18 years of being in the band, it marked kind of an end of an area. And for me personally, it was kind of moving on to another chapter in my life. There was talks, like maybe [in late 2016] about maybe doing a reunion show, but it never happened, of course. Obviously, now it's not going to happen."

Loomis "amicably" left ARCH ENEMY in December 2023 and was replaced by Joey Concepcion.

Jeff, who was the main songwriter in NEVERMORE, joined ARCH ENEMY in late 2014, but was not involved in the writing for the latter act's last two albums, 2017's "Will To Power" and 2022's "Deceivers".