JEFF PILSON Doesn't Have A Problem With Not Being Inducted Into ROCK HALL As Member Of FOREIGNER

Current FOREIGNER bassist Jeff Pilson has once again commented on the news that the band is among the nominees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame's Class Of 2024.

To be eligible for this year's ballot, each nominee's first single or album had to have been released in 1999 or earlier.

Eligible since 2002, FOREIGNER has had a huge number of rock hits, including "Cold As Ice", "Double Vision", "Hot Blooded", "I Want To Know What Love Is", "Juke Box Hero" and "Urgent", and has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, with no wins.

According to the Hall Of Fame, the FOREIGNER members that would get inducted include only the classic-era musicians Mick Jones, Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Ed Gagliardi, Al Greenwood, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills.

Last month, Jones's stepson, Oscar-nominated producer/songwriter Mark Ronson enlisted Dave Grohl, Jack Black, Slash, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS drummer Chad Smith and QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE frontman Josh Homme (along with Ronson himself) to create a video campaigning for FOREIGNER's Rock Hall bid.

Pilson, who has been a member of FOREIGNER since 2004, discussed the band's nomination for the Rock Hall during an appearance on the March 21 episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk". Asked how he feels about the fact that he won't be inducted into the Rock Hall along with the classic FOREIGNER lineup and whether he thinks "they should have included everyone", Pilson said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No, no. I think it is the right call. I mean, it's really the classic band that I think should be inducted and who deserve it. They're the ones that delivered those amazing songs and recorded and performed them. No, I don't have a problem with that at all. I would have a problem if they didn't get in, just 'cause I think these guys deserve it. They're great people. And they were a frigging great band, and they were they were snubbed for a reason for several years. That reason is now gone, so we can we can at least be nominated and hopefully we'll get in. Mark Ronson has been amazing about that. Hey, a little shoutout from Sir Paul [McCartney] — that doesn't hurt. So, hopefully we get in. And yeah, I'm very okay with only the original band getting in."

Asked if there has been discussions about the current FOREIGNER lineup possibly performing at a hypothetical Rock Hall induction, along with some of the classic-era members, Jeff said: "The discussions have started. Mark Ronson is gonna be the musical director for that situation, so I think he'll kind of dictate what happens. But, yeah, I would imagine at least a few of us from the from the new band will be there."

He continued: "Mark and everybody are very aware that the credibility of the band is now hanging on us. So having us be there, I think, is an important aspect. But no decisions have been made — it isMark's call — so we'll see, but my feeling is, yeah, we'll probably be involved, at least on some level."

Pilson also spoke about FOREIGNER's farewell tour, which officially launched last July. Asked if it is bittersweet for him to be playing what will turn out to be some of his final shows with FOREIGNER, he said: "Yeah, actually, what's really happening is that this is the last year that we're gonna do a full-on tour that lasts nine months of the year, one of those kind of deals. This is the last year we're gonna do that. We will still do some dates in '25. They're gonna be select, probably more corporate, maybe some casinos, but much, much lighter schedule — way lighter schedule. So it's not over with yet, and there's also some music that we're gonna try and finish up in 2025, which would be great, some songs that have been kicking around that we need to finish.

"So how do I feel about it? It's a little bit bittersweet because the band is really good right now," he explained. "It's like really a great family and it's a great band that listens to each other and kicks butt. And I really enjoy everything about the band and everybody around us — our crew, everyone. But I'm sure gonna like not being on the road nine months of the year. That's going to be great. and I'm ready for that. So, bittersweet, but mostly good."

Joining Pilson and Jones in the band's current lineup are Kelly Hansen on vocals, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, Bruce Watson on guitar, Chris Frazier on drums and Luis Maldonado on guitar.

Jones, the sole remaining original member of FOREIGNER, hasn't played a full show with the band for at least a couple of years.

FOREIGNER's "Renegades & Juke Box Heroes" tour with STYX will visit venues across North America starting June 11 in Michigan.