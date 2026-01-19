JEFF PILSON On FOREIGNER's Current Tour: LOU GRAMM 'Has Been So Wonderful And Supportive To This Whole Thing'

In a new interview with the Creativity Talkin podcast, longtime FOREIGNER bassist and musical director Jeff Pilson spoke about the band's recent singer change, from Kelly Hansen to Luis Maldonado. Luis joined FOREIGNER as a guitarist and backing vocalist in 2021, but did not take over on lead vocals until last year.

"Kelly was amazing," Pilson said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "He was such a vital part of bringing FOREIGNER back into the public sphere. He just did an amazing job of that. And him wanting carry on with his life — he's newly married; he didn't get married till he was 59 years old — that's pretty cool. So, we all get it. We all are very supportive of it. And we're still close. We still all text and all that kind of thing. I mean, he's part of the band for life, whether he tours with us or not. But we're also really excited about the direction we're going in now, a fresh, new direction with Luis, which is pretty phenomenal, 'cause the guy is — he is a force of nature. That voice is insane. He's really, really great. We also have a guy named John Roth with us now, who kind of took Luis's place [on guitar], and John has just been wonderful. So the band is solidified in a way that just shocks me. And we're going out there playing live, and I think we are firing on all cylinders. And it's a wonder to behold."

Hansen originally announced he would no longer be the lead singer for FOREIGNER last May as the band performed on NBC's "The Voice". During the episode, it was revealed that Maldonado would step in, making for an emotional "passing of the torch" moment.

"Well, we were very fortunate," Pilson told Creativity Talkin. We had 'The Voice' to do it on, which was great. Play in front of seven million people and make the announcement, the initial announcement, which was really exciting and really cool, and it really worked well. And so that. And then we did several other television shows where we made the handoff. Then during the summer tour, which turned out to be Kelly's last, we had Luis sing a couple songs. So we sort of introduced him on that, and it just worked out phenomenally well. And then on Kelly's last shows [in October], [original FOREIGNER singer] Lou [Gramm] came out to host it, and that was just so wonderful."

Elaborating on FOREIGNER's current relationship with Gramm, who has been making guest appearances with the band throughout 2025, Pilson said: "Lou has been so wonderful and supportive to this whole thing. That's magic. That's really magic. I think he's aware that FOREIGNER music will, in some form, exist beyond all of our lifespans. And it's just so wonderful seeing him help us spread the word more. It's really phenomenal having one of the creators on board. It's great. We have Mick's [Jones, FOREIGNER's founding guitarist and main songwriter] endorsement, but because of Mick's health situation, he can't be out out with us actively. We're still in [communication] with him all the time, but he can't be there. Now Lou can be there, so it's a really cool endorsement."

Touching upon the fact that FOREIGNER's actively touring lineup contains no original members, Jeff said: "With FOREIGNER in particular, it is so just about the music. Sixteen Top 30 songs. Not many bands can claim that. We're very aware of that. And listen, our job is to perform this music in the best way we can, to spread the word about FOREIGNER music. I believe we're doing that. And we've had a lot of support. I mean, it's shocking. I mean, we're booked till the end of this year. It's a serious juggernaut. And it's all because of the songs and the quality of the songs. So my job as musical director and kind of leader guy is to make sure that we do that in the best way possible. And I feel like we are. I love every member of the band. I love what we're doing, and it's just incredible to be a part of it."

FOREIGNER is responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems, including "Juke Box Hero", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Feels Like The First Time", "Urgent", "Head Games", "Say You Will" and the worldwide No. 1 hit and member of Spotify's exclusive Billions Club, "I Want To Know What Love Is". Still rocking the charts almost 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard 200 album success, streams of FOREIGNER's hits are over 15 million per week.

FOREIGNER is Luis Maldonado on lead vocals and guitar, noted DOKKEN bassist Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, lead guitarist Bruce Watson and Chris Frazier on drums.

FOREIGNER and LYNYRD SKYNYRD recently announced 19 co-headline appearances across North America confirmed for summer 2026. Produced by Live Nation, the "Double Trouble Double Vision Tour" begins on July 23 in Atlanta, Georgia at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre with a final performance planned on August 29 in Rogers, Arkansas at the Walmart AMP.

Jones suffered from some health issues beginning in 2011, eventually resulting in heart surgery in 2012. In February 2024, Jones revealed on social media that he was battling Parkinson's disease, which explained his absence from FOREIGNER's live shows since 2022.