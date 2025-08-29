JEFF SCOTT SOTO Looks Back On His Performances On Early YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Albums: 'I Don't Sound Like I Found My Voice Yet'

In the premiere episode of "5 To Rock", a brand-new series on journalist Ricardo Batalha's YouTube channel, acclaimed American vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (TALISMAN, JOURNEY, SONS OF APOLLO, SOTO, W.E.T., TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, AXEL RUDI PELL, among others) revisited his early years with Yngwie Malmsteen and the 40th anniversary of the classic album "Marching Out".

After first appearing on two tracks from Malmsteen's debut "Rising Force", Soto recalled how he joined Yngwie's band, the challenges of recording "Marching Out", and how he views those iconic performances today. As a special highlight, the episode features an exclusive track-by-track commentary, with Soto discussing all eight songs he recorded vocals for (the album also contains three instrumentals).

Reflecting on his early days with Malmsteen, Jeff said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I remember everything. There's a lot of things in my career that are they're going away. It's hard to remember unless somebody reminds me. But for some reason that beginning, I remember everything.

"Most people don't understand, the first album, when I sang only two songs, there was only two songs that Yngwie was gonna sing," Soto explained. "It was supposed to be a solo album. He was in ALCATRAZZ. They gave him a solo deal. There was no talk of a new band [called] RISING FORCE. 'Rising Force' was the name of the album; it was not the name of the band yet.

"When I joined the band officially — I remember the night he told me I'm officially in the band," Jeff added. "I was at his house, and I always went out to hang out at his house. The other Swedes lived in the house with him, Marcel [Jacob, bass] and the [Johansson] brothers [Anders and Jens]. And they were drinking in the kitchen and talking for two hours. And I'm sitting in the living room going, 'I thought this was celebration. I'm in the band and I'm alone.' And [they were constantly] speaking Swedish. So finally after two hours, Yngwie comes to me and goes, 'Listen. These guys, they told me. Now you're in the band and I'm supposed to record the vocals this weekend. Go home and listen to this. If you can sing this tomorrow in the studio, then we keep it on the record. If it doesn't sound good, I'm doing the vocals.' The other guys in the band knew, they don't want Yngwie to sing, so that's why, 'Hey, we've got a singer now. Let him sing.' So I was not supposed to be on the first album. It was only because, especially the song 'As Above, So Below', there's no way Yngwie could sing all that high stuff. And because I could do it easily when I was 18 years old, he allowed me to sing on that. But we were already working on 'Marching Out', the songs. I already sang the demo for 'I'll See The Light Tonight', I sang the demo for 'Soldier Without Faith'. I sang also 'I Am A Viking' and — there was one more; I can't remember. I already did four [songs], and so he already knew my voice. That's why the guys were, like, 'He should be on the first album.'"

Regarding the making of "Marching Out", Soto said: "We started the pre-production, and then we started recording the album in late 1984. I think we finished my last vocal — for some reason, I have a memory that we finished it on New Year's Eve, 'cause I remember we were singing, [we] finished, and then we went out to a New Year's Eve party. Now, as memory serves everybody else, in February [1985], he got nominated for a Grammy for the first album, 'cause the second album was supposed to be the first official band album. 'Marching Out' was supposed to be the first worldwide release. 'Rising Force' was only for Japan — solo album, instrumental. Then all of a sudden the news came in, Yngwie got nominated for a Grammy. 'Oh, oh. We can't release the band album yet. We have to wait for the Grammys to see if he wins. And then we have some momentum. Then we'll release 'Marching Out'.' By the time we released 'Marching Out', I already left the band. [Laughs]"

Asked what was like working on the music for "Marching Out" with Yngwie, Jeff said: "It was pretty easy. I mean, he had his set ideas. He knew what he wanted already, but again, he's can't sing what he wants me to sing. He can't sing that range. So he would rely on me, if he played it on the guitar or he sang an octave lower, to sing an octave higher so he can hear what it's gonna sound like. From there, I was able to throw in my ideas. I was able to bounce ideas off of him, not just only do what he wanted me to do. It wasn't, like, 'Sing this.' 'Okay.' 'Sing this.' 'Sing this. 'Okay.' I put my identity in everything, but we did it together."

Regarding how he looks back on his performances on the first two Yngwie albums today, Jeff said: "Well, I wish I could be as excited as the rest of the world when they tell me that's the best vocal work I've ever done or that was the beginning of where they discovered me. And it's so classic, it's so influential. I listen to it and I say, 'Arrghh.' I sound like a kid. I don't sound like I found my voice yet. And I remember distinctly, especially on the first two songs, on the first album, but even 'I'll See The Light Tonight' and some of the other songs, I remember thinking — I grew up listening to soul music, R&B music — 'I can't use that style for heavy metal.' But I don't have my style yet, so I'm thinking, 'Let me borrow some Bruce Dickinson, let me borrow some Rob Halford, let me borrow some Ronnie James Dio. This song I can do this like Bruce, I can do this like Ronnie.' I was copying others just to get through that so I sound more metal. Now when I listen, it sounds forced. It doesn't sound like I would sing it today. If I sang it 40 years ago today, I know how to do it now, because I didn't have this experience yet."

More than three years ago, Jeff claimed that Yngwie threatened to cancel his concert in May 2022 in Agoura Hills, California after finding out his former bandmate was in attendance. The following day, Malmsteen disputed Soto's account of what happened in Agoura Hills, writing on his Facebook page: "Kids, don't believe made up BS from people who are trying to stay relevant! He's not important for me to cancel my show to my fans. On the other hand I was told by my agent that he snuck in there without paying so the security threw him out. Certain people make up stories… turn up at my show, get kicked out by security because they snuck in the venue WITHOUT PAYING, then turn around make up a story to try and grab media attention… some people are sick. STOP stalking me and get help".

Eight years ago, Soto engaged in a war of words with Malmsteen over the fact that Yngwie claimed in an interview that he "always wrote everything," including the lyrics and melodies, and simply hired various vocalists to sing his material.

Back in 2017, Soto told the "US American Made Guitars" show that "it's false information" to suggest that he contributed nothing to Yngwie's early albums "because we co-wrote [some of] those songs together. I actually authored those songs," he said. "For him to say, 'I wrote every lyric, every melody,' it's absolute falsity. And he's speaking out of whatever anger or whatever throwaway conversation he might be having, but when it's put on text, it comes across as very crude and very arrogant. So, of course, I don't take that kind of stuff too personally."

The singer went on to say that faulty memory may be at least partly to blame for Yngwie's comments. "Yngwie's written so much of his own stuff, he's written so much on his own when it comes to lyrics and melodies through the years," he said. "Maybe the past eight albums… I don't even know how many albums he's put out, but for that many albums he's put out, clearly his memory is fogged on the albums that he wasn't doing all of that."

He continued: "Joe Lynn [Turner] was a very strong collaborator on the album ['Odyssey'] with he did with Yngwie, as was I, as were some of the other singers that were involved with him. Maybe later on that changed and the other guys were basically just used to sing his words. And I was as well on some songs. I mean, 'I Am A Viking', I didn't write one word or one melody on it. But the stuff that we did together, that's stuff that we did together. And there's some stuff I did on my own that's on there — he didn't add or remove one single thing from it. So, again, it's selective memory. It could be he doesn't wanna talk about me, he's got a bad taste in his mouth about me, so he's gonna do everything in his power to make sure that everybody knows how downplayed my role was in his life and his career."

In the days after Yngwie's original interview with Metal Wani was published on BLABBERMOUTH.NET, several of the guitarist's other former singers — including Joe Lynn Turner and Tim "Ripper" Owens — responded on social media, with Turner describing Malmsteen's statements as "the rantings of a megalomaniac desperately trying to justify his own insecurity." This was followed by a retort from a member of Yngwie's management team, who wrote on Malmsteen's Facebook page that the three vocalists "came out enraged, spitting insults and profanities" at the guitarist because "Yngwie said something that they didn't like." The management representative added: " It's very unfortunate that these past hired vocalists must resort to mudslinging and insults to elicit any kind of media attention towards them. Such classless, puerile words are ungentlemanly at best and absolutely disgraceful at worst."