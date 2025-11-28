JERRY CANTRELL On SOUNDGARDEN: 'I Don't Think They Ever Wrote A Bad Song'

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame channel on YouTube has uploaded a video in which ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist Jerry Cantrell faces an impossible task: picking just three songs that define the legendary SOUNDGARDEN. In this exclusive interview, the grunge icon reflects on the "undefinable" genius of Chris Cornell and his SOUNDGARDEN bandmates. Growing up in the same Seattle scene that changed rock history forever, Cantrell explains why SOUNDGARDEN never wrote a bad song — from "Hunted Down" and "Rusty Cage" to "Black Hole Sun". Jerry also dives deep into the track that still gets him "in the short and curlies" — "The Day I Tried To Live" — and offers a moving tribute to his late friend, SOUNDGARDEN frontman Chris Cornell.

Asked to name the three SOUNDGARDEN songs that define the band, Cantrell said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I hate this because I hate having to pare it down to three songs that define SOUNDGARDEN, because I think SOUNDGARDEN's kind of undefinable.

"It's always hard for me to do favorites," he explained. "I'm really bad at this, because I like it all. I really do. I mean, if it was a band that was like a one- or two-hit wonder, it'd be a lot easier. But SOUNDGARDEN wrote so many great fucking songs.

"The records that they made — what? Six records? — they were fucking brilliant. So to pick like one of those out and say one is better than the other, or even that one means more to me than another is pretty tough because I think it's all really superb. It's all pretty stellar," Cantrell said.

"I was going through things today and thinking of things all the way from 'Hunted Down' and 'Flower' to 'Limo Wreck' and 'Gun' and 'Burden In My Hand' and 'Superunknown', 'Rusty Cage', 'Black Hole Sun' — I mean, I could go on and on. I don't think they ever did anything bad," Jerry added. "I don't think they ever put a bad record out, and I don't think they ever wrote a bad song. And as far as the lyrical approach, it's all poetry, man. It's all super-high-quality stuff. And so to pick something out — 'The Day I Tried To Live', I think maybe that song, it's pretty… I mean, the hair just went up on the back of my neck just mentioning that song. There's one that gets me in the short and curlies."

Speaking about his friendship with other Seattle-area acts from the same era, including SOUNDGARDEN, Cantrell said: "I grew up in an area that produced some of my favorite music, SOUNDGARDEN being one of them, in the world. And some of my favorite people in the world that I still cherish deeply to this day. When you see 'em, the smile just comes out and the warm embrace, and if any one of us are playing near the others, somebody's doing a show, PEARL JAM is playing, I'm going. If we're playing some, somebody's coming to see us. It's still a sense of community. In the case of music, even if you're not here, unfortunately, you do live on through your music. Your music lives on, and your music is you. It's you injected into that piece of art. It's an experience in life permanently recorded and shared for anybody that may relate to it."

SOUNDGARDEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on November 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The Seattle grunge legends were inducted by actor-comedian Jim Carrey.

The surviving members of SOUNDGARDEN — drummer Matt Cameron, guitarist Kim Thayil and bassist Ben Shepherd, as well as original bassist Hiro Yamamoto, who left the group in 1989 — were joined by PEARL JAM guitarist Mike McCready and THE PRETTY RECKLESS frontwoman Taylor Momsen for a performance of "Rusty Cage", while Brandi Carlile and ALICE IN CHAINS' Jerry Cantrell came out for a rendition of "Black Hole Sun".

After SOUNDGARDEN acceptance speeches, Cornell's daughter Toni was joined by HEART's Nancy Wilson for an acoustic rendition of "Fell On Black Days".

Thayil, Cameron, Shepherd and Yamomoto all delivered induction speeches.

SOUNDGARDEN was first nominated for the Rock Hall in 2020 and again in 2023 before finally being inducted this year.

The band finished sixth in the fan vote with 233,205 votes.

This marked the second induction for Cameron, who previously got the nod with PEARL JAM in 2017.