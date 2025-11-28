Watch: DEATH TO ALL Performs DEATH Classics In Las Vegas During 'Symbolic Healing' Fall 2025 Tour

DEATH TO ALL, the touring tribute to the late Chuck Schuldiner and his pioneering band DEATH, performed this past Wednesday, November 26 at the House Of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fan-filmed video of the entire concert can be seen below.

The setlist for the concert was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. Living Monstrosity

02. Defensive Personalities

03. Lack Of Comprehension

04. Altering The Future

05. Zombie Ritual

06. Within The Mind

07. The Philosopher

08. Spiritual Healing

09. Symbolic

10. Zero Tolerance

11. Empty Words

12. Sacred Serenity

13. 1,000 Eyes

14. Without Judgement

15. Crystal Mountain

16. Misanthrope

17. Perennial Quest

Encore:

18. Spirit Crusher

19. Pull The Plug

DEATH TO ALL is currently touring North America as part of "Symbolic Healing", a month-long celebration of two of DEATH's landmark albums: "Spiritual Healing" (1990) and "Symbolic" (1995).

DEATH TO ALL features DEATH veterans Gene Hoglan (drummer on the DEATH albums "Individual Thought Patterns" [1993] and "Symbolic"),Steve DiGiorgio (bassist on 1991's "Human" as well as "Individual Thought Patterns") and Bobby Koelble (guitarist on "Symbolic"),as well as Max Phelps (EXIST, ex-CYNIC) on guitar and vocals. DEATH TO ALL celebrated "Scream Bloody Gore" (1987) and "The Sound Of Perseverance" (1998) across North America in 2024.

Along with the dual album celebration, each night on the fall 2025 tour is showcasing classics from DEATH's catalog. The tour features special guests GORGUTS and PHOBOPHILIC.

Founded in 1984 by Chuck Schuldiner under the original name of MANTAS in Altamonte Springs, Florida, DEATH was among the more widely known early pioneers of the death metal sound, along with California's POSSESSED. Inspired by NASTY SAVAGE, DEATH was among the first bands in the Florida death metal scene. In the late '80s, the band was both a part of and integral in defining the death metal scene which gained international recognition with the release of albums by a number of area acts.

DEATH TO ALL operates as a tribute band to the original DEATH, which dissolved in 2001 following Schuldiner's passing.

"Born Human: The Life And Music Of Death's Chuck Schuldiner", the fully authorized biography of the legendary DEATH frontman, has just been released via Decibel Books.

"Born Human", authored by accomplished journalist David E. Gehlke ("The Scott Burns Sessions: A Life In Death Metal 1987-1997", "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary"),features exclusive interviews, contributions, stunning new Ed Repka cover art and previously unreleased, hand-selected photographs from those who knew Chuck best. "Born Human" brings life to the dramatic story of the man who blazed an iconic path in metal music, laying the foundation for generations to come.

Fans can order their copy now at store.decibelmagazine.com.