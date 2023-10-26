JETHRO TULL Releases Music Video For 'Wolf Unchained'

JETHRO TULL released its 23rd studio album, "RökFlöte", back in April, and the band is currently out on tour in North America. For this run of shows, the band will be introducing the track "Wolf Unchained" into the setlist, a track based on Fenrir, a wolf from Norse mythology. To celebrate, a brand new video has been commissioned. You can watch the clip for "Wolf Unchained" below.

JETHRO TULL recently launched the alternative stereo mixes of the album by Bruce Soord (THE PINEAPPLE THIEF) on digital services worldwide.

As mentioned, the band are currently out on tour in North America, with further dates schedule across the world leading into 2024.

"RökFlöte" is available on several different formats, including two limited deluxe formats that include bonus demo material, extensive liner notes and a Blu-ray featuring Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound, alternative stereo mixes by Soord, as well as a bonus track and in-depth interview with Ian Anderson. The album is also available digitally in the spatial audio formats Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 RA.

Following 2022's "The Zealot Gene", the group's first LP in two decades, Ian Anderson and his bandmates returned with a 12-track record based on the characters and roles of some of the principal gods of the old Norse paganism, and at the same time exploring the "RökFlöte" — rock flute — which JETHRO TULL has made iconic.

Ian explains the album's title and theme in more detail: "The title of this offering went through a little change or two along the way. I started with the idea of a predominantly instrumental album for rock flute — as in rock music. When the subject material of the album presented itself, I was drawn to the term Ragnarök from Norse mythology — their version of apocalyptic end times or Biblical Armageddon. The 'final showdown' scenario is ubiquitous and inherent in Hinduism, Christianity and Islam, for example. Ragnarök translates as 'destiny of the Gods', the rök part meaning destiny, course, direction. With umlaut firmly in place, courtesy of the Germanic origins of Old Norse, Flute became Flöte in keeping with the spelling. With me so far? I just can't miss the glorious opportunity for a good and legitimate umlaut."

"The Zealot Gene", released in January 2022, was JETHRO TULL's 22nd studio album and it garnered critical acclaim across the board. Reaching No. 9 in the U.K. album charts, a feat the band hadn't reached since 1972, it also debuted at No. 4 in Germany, No. 3 in Switzerland, No. 5 in Austria, No. 8 in Finland, as well as top 10 in the U.S. album charts, Current Album charts and Rock Album charts.

With more than 30 albums to their credit and sales totaling more than 50 million, JETHRO TULL are one of the most successful rock bands of all-time with a catalog that contains classics that still resonate today. Led by Anderson, TULL continue to tour throughout the world, entertaining audiences of all ages.

The band consists of:

Ian Anderson - Concert and Alto flutes, Flute d'Amour, Irish whistle and vocals

David Goodier - Bass

John O'Hara - Piano, keyboards and Hammond Organ

Scott Hammond - Drums

Joe Parrish-James - Electric and acoustic guitars, mandolin