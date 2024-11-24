Watch: SAMMY HAGAR And MICHAEL ANTHONY Deliver Halftime Performance At Las Vegas Raiders Vs. Denver Broncos Game

Grammy Award-winning artist Sammy Hagar, alongside special guest Michael Anthony, previewed their upcoming Las Vegas residency during a special halftime performance earlier today (Sunday, November 24) at the Las Vegas Raiders' game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Video of their appearance can be seen below.

Less than a week ago, Sammy announced that "The Best Of All Worlds", his critical and commercial hit summer 2024 tour, will launch in 2025 as "The Best Of All Worlds Tour - The Residency" at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. The tour will reunite the rock powerhouse band of Hagar, Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff with a new "only in Las Vegas" setlist running April 30 through May 17, 2025.

This highly anticipated residency will showcase Sammy's career-spanning hits, from seminal breakouts with MONTROSE, his iconic solo hits, and a deep dive into his tenure with VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT, and everything in between. Presented in partnership by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, the residency will be custom-designed for Dolby Live, giving fans an intimate, high-energy concert experience in the 5,200-seat entertainment venue.

"I'm so looking forward to this residency and being able to stay in one place so we can get the sound and production completely dialed in," said Hagar. "It also allows the band to experiment with the setlist every night — that's why it's going to be exclusive to Las Vegas. Instead of traveling all day on tour when there's no time to rehearse and make changes. I plan on digging deeper into the VAN HALEN catalog, and my solo career, MONTROSE and CHICKENFOOT, as well. The fans are in for a lot of surprises."

The Las Vegas residency follows on the heels of the chart-topping success of "The Best Of All Worlds" tour, which sold out amphitheaters and arenas across North America and Japan. Together with the release of "The Collection II", the 2023 box set featuring newly remastered versions of the four consecutive #1 albums released during the Hagar era of VAN HALEN: "5150" (1986),"OU812" (1988),"For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" (1991) and "Balance" (1995),fans were reinvigorated by their arsenal of hits, many which hadn't been played live since the band's 2004 reunion tour. Musician Rai Thistlethwayte will also return on keyboard and backing vocals to round out the band of brothers and deliver an exclusive new hits-packed live show.

Tickets for the following nine shows went on sale to the public Friday, November 22:

April 2025: 30

May 2025: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17

Jason Bonham, son of late LED ZEPPELIN legend John Bonham, took part in the U.S. leg of "The Best Of All Worlds", which focused largely on celebrating the music of Hagar's former band VAN HALEN. Unfortunately, Bonham had to leave the tour with four shows remaining on the U.S. leg due to a family issue. The drummer was replaced at the last several dates of the trek by Aronoff, who had previously played with Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony and guitarist Joe Satriani in CHICKENFOOT.

"Kenny is one of the greatest drummers on the planet," Hagar told Rolling Stone. "The biggest surprise in my life as a musician is that we pulled off that change midway through the tour since these songs have cray breaks in them. The way Eddie [Van Halen] writes music doesn't make any sense. It makes the drummer's job so difficult, but Kenny killed it. He crushed it."

