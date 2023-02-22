JETHRO TULL Shares 'The Navigators', Second Single From 'RökFlöte' Album

JETHRO TULL will release its 23rd studio album, "RökFlöte", on April 21 via InsideOut Music. Following 2022's "The Zealot Gene", the group's first LP in two decades, Ian Anderson and his bandmates are returning with a 12-track record based on the characters and roles of some of the principle gods of the old Norse paganism, and at the same time exploring the "RökFlöte" — rock flute — which JETHRO TULL has made iconic.

Today the band is pleased to launch the second single from the album, "The Navigators". Appearing as a special single-edit version, mixed by Bruce Soord (THE PINEAPPLE THIEF),you can watch the video (created by Christian Rios) below.

"RökFlöte" will be available on several different formats, including two limited deluxe formats that include bonus demo material, extensive liner notes and a Blu-ray featuring Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound, alternative stereo mixes by Soord, as well as a bonus track and in-depth interview with Anderson. The album will also be available digitally in the spatial audio formats Dolby Atmos & Sony 360 RA.

"RökFlöte" track listing:

01. Voluspo

02. Ginnungagap

03. Allfather

04. The Feathered Consort

05. Hammer On Hammer

06. Wolf Unchained

07. The Perfect One

08. Trickster (And The Mistletoe)

09. Cornucopia

10. The Navigators

11. Guardian's Watch

12. Ithavoll

Ian explains the album's title and theme in more detail: "The title of this offering went through a little change or two along the way. I started with the idea of a predominantly instrumental album for rock flute — as in rock music. When the subject material of the album presented itself, I was drawn to the term Ragnarök from Norse mythology — their version of apocalyptic end times or Biblical Armageddon. The 'final showdown' scenario is ubiquitous and inherent in Hinduism, Christianity and Islam, for example. Ragnarök translates as 'destiny of the Gods', the rök part meaning destiny, course, direction. With umlaut firmly in place, courtesy of the Germanic origins of Old Norse, Flute became Flöte in keeping with the spelling. With me so far? I just can't miss the glorious opportunity for a good and legitimate umlaut."

JETHRO TULL continue live dates this year, with shows in mainland Europe.

"The Zealot Gene", released in January 2022, was JETHRO TULL's 22nd studio album and it garnered critical acclaim across the board. Reaching No. 9 in the U.K. album charts, a feat the band hadn't reached since 1972, it also debuted at No. 4 in Germany, No. 3 in Switzerland, No. 5 in Austria, No. 8 in Finland, as well as top 10 in the U.S. album charts, Current Album charts and Rock Album charts.

With more than 30 albums to their credit and sales totaling more than 50 million, JETHRO TULL are one of the most successful rock bands of all-time with a catalog that contains classics that still resonate today. Led by Anderson, TULL continue to tour throughout the world, entertaining audiences of all ages.

The band consists of:

Ian Anderson - Concert and Alto flutes, Flute d'Amour, Irish whistle and vocals

David Goodier - Bass

John O'Hara - Piano, keyboards and Hammond Organ

Scott Hammond - Drums

Joe Parrish-James - Electric and acoustic guitars, mandolin