ZAKK WYLDE Says All The Participating Bands Will Play BLACK SABBATH Songs At OZZY OSBOURNE's Final Concert

Zakk Wylde says that it will be "special" for him to be participating in Ozzy Osbourne's farewell concert in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Taking place on July 5 at Villa Park, the all-star event — billed as "Back To The Beginning" — sold out in less than 10 minutes last month.

The concert will mark the first time that the original lineup of BLACK SABBATH — Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — have played together in 20 years.

Also set to appear at the event are METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, TOOL, SLAYER, PANTERA, GOJIRA, ALICE IN CHAINS, HALESTORM, LAMB OF GOD, ANTHRAX and MASTODON.

In addition, there will be a performance by a "supergroup of musicians" including Duff McKagan and Slash (GUNS 'N' ROSES),Billy Corgan (THE SMASHING PUMPKINS),Fred Durst (LIMP BIZKIT),K.K. Downing (JUDAS PRIEST),Jake E. Lee (OZZY OSBOURNE),Wolfgang Van Halen (VAN HALEN, MAMMOTH WVH),Tom Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE),Andrew Watt, Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),David Ellefson (MEGADETH),Vernon Reid (LIVING COLOUR),Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE),David Draiman (DISTURBED),Frank Bello (ANTHRAX),Jonathan Davis (KORN),Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM),Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE),Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (ANTHRAX),Sleep Token II (SLEEP TOKEN),Rudy Sarzo (OZZY OSBOURNE, QUIET RIOT) and Papa V Perpetua (GHOST).

Speaking to Riff X's "Metal XS", Zakk stated about his expectations for "Back To The Beginning": "Well, yeah, it's gonna be awesome. The gameplan is — let's hope this is what happens. I mean, you always gotta stay on the bright side of life. [Laughs] 'Cause Ozz was singing at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame thing. He was doing 'Mama, I'm Coming Home', 'cause Jelly Roll wasn't there when we did the soundcheck the day before [Ozzy's induction into the Rock Hall last October]. And Ozz was just sitting at the chair and he was singing 'Mama, I'm Coming Home', and it sounded great. So hopefully we'll just do this, and then Ozz will go, 'Let's just fire up the machine again and we'll do another tour.' You know what I mean? With Ozz and his throne that just flies over the stadium or whatever — shoots out buckets of water and does everything like that. So, yeah, if Ozz has a great time, whatever, and it's just, like, 'I wanna go out on the road again,' it's just, like, 'Good. Let's do it again.' I mean, what else is he gonna do? It's like Keith Richards said. He [was asked], 'When are you going to retire?' He goes, 'Retire from what?' If you like reading a book and having a cup of coffee, it's, like, why am I retiring from this? I enjoy it. I play music. I mean, what am I retiring from? It's something I enjoy, something I love doing. So hopefully that's what happens."

He added: "Considering all the bands that are on that thing and everybody's gonna be playing SABBATH songs, it's gonna be pretty mindblowing. It's gonna be pretty awesome. And then to see Ozz get up there and do a song with 'em and then watch SABBATH play. I think for all the bands that are gonna be there, 'cause if it wasn't for SABBATH, none of us would exist. You know what I mean? So I think it's gonna be special for everybody."

Ozzy — who hasn't played a full show since late 2018 — announced his last-ever performance on February 5.

Proceeds from the "Back To The Beginning" show will support Cure Parkinson's, the Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice, a Children's Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

The original lineup of BLACK SABBATH last performed in 2005. Since then, SABBATH has played in partial reunions but never in its original lineup.

The legendary BLACK SABBATH frontman was diagnosed in 2003 with Parkin 2 — a very rare genetic form of Parkinson's. During a TV appearance in January 2020, the singer disclosed that he was 'stricken" with the disease which occurs when the nerve cells of the body degenerate and levels of dopamine are reduced. Dopamine is an essential chemical that is produced by these nerve cells which send signals to different parts of the brain to control movements of the body.

Ozzy's health issues, including suffering a nasty fall and dislodging metal rods placed in his spine following a quad-bike accident in 2003, as well as catching COVID-19 three years ago, forced him to cancel some of his previously announced tours.

While Osbourne's health issues forced him to scrap most of his live appearances, the musician said he would return if his condition improved.

Despite his health problems, Osbourne has performed a couple of times in the last three years, including at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022 and at the NFL halftime show at the season opener Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills game in September 2022.