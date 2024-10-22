JIMMY PAGE 1964 SJ-200 And 1964 SJ-200 Collector's Edition Guitars Now Available From GIBSON

As it celebrates 130 years of music history, Gibson, the iconic global instrument brand, is proud to announce it has expanded its partnership with Jimmy Page, one of the most influential musicians in history and co-founder of one of the biggest bands of all time, LED ZEPPELIN. Introducing the Jimmy Page 1964 SJ-200 and 1964 SJ-200 Collector's Edition from Gibson Custom. Made in close collaboration and with significant input from Jimmy Page, only 50 of the 1964 SJ-200 Collector's Edition and 100 of the Jimmy Page 1964 SJ-200 will be available worldwide in this extraordinary limited run via authorized Gibson dealers and online at Gibson.com.

One of the most iconic guitarists in history is Jimmy Page, and his acoustic guitar of choice when recording LED ZEPPELIN's debut album was a mid-60s Gibson SJ-200 that he played on multiple songs on that legendary record. Jimmy also used his SJ-200 guitar in his brilliant solo appearance on the "Julie Felix Show" on April 26, 1970, where he performed "White Summer/Black Mountain Side."

Only 100 of these guitars have been handcrafted by the expert luthiers of the Gibson Custom Shop in Bozeman, Montana, and artfully aged by the Murphy Lab in Cherry Tea Sunburst as part of this extraordinary limited run honoring both the guitar and the legendary guitarist who made it famous, Jimmy Page.

Made in close collaboration and with significant input from Jimmy Page on everything from the sonic character and wear to the playability and even the vivid Cherry Tea sunburst finish, this very special recreation features highly flamed AAA maple for the back and sides, along with AAA Sitka spruce for the top. The Super Jumbo body has multi-ply binding on the top and back and is slightly deeper than a standard SJ-200 at the neck joint, contributing to its unique sound that's not quite like any other SJ-200.

The stunning, highly figured maple motif continues with the 3-piece highly flamed maple neck, which features a comfortable Round profile, a bound rosewood fretboard with 20 standard frets, and mother-of-pearl Graduated Crown inlays. The '60s-style, solid rosewood Moustache bridge plate is also adorned with '60s-style mother-of-pearl hourglass and teardrop inlays and is equipped with a gold Tune-O-Matic bridge with nylon saddles, which also contributes to the unique sound of this beautiful Artist model. The bound headstock has gold Kluson Waffleback tuners with Keystone buttons that add to the guitar's vintage appeal, and Jimmy Page has personally hand-signed the soundhole label of each Jimmy Page 1964 SJ-200 guitar.

Gibson Custom's famed Murphy Lab light aging techniques were customized for this specific model to aid in recreating the original guitar. Every detail has been thoughtfully rendered to Jimmy Page's exacting standards and recollection. The included Gibson Custom hardshell case features Jimmy's famous Zoso logo and an extra Tune-O-Matic bridge with gold-plated brass saddles is also included inside the case, along with a Zoso Certificate of Authenticity booklet and a Gibson "The Garden" vintage-style strap.

In this extraordinary limited run, only 50 Jimmy Page 1964 SJ-200 Collector's Edition versions of this beautiful instrument have been handmade by the expert luthiers of the Gibson Custom Shop in Bozeman, Montana.

Jimmy Page has personally hand-signed the rear of the headstock of each Jimmy Page 1964 SJ-200 Collector's Edition guitar. Every detail has been thoughtfully rendered to Jimmy Page's exacting standards and recollection, and Jimmy has personally spent time playing each guitar, using various tunings and playing hit songs from his legendary catalog of recordings. The included Gibson Custom hardshell case features Jimmy's famous Zoso logo and an extra Tune-O-Matic bridge with gold-plated brass saddles is also included in the case, along with a Zoso Certificate of Authenticity booklet, custom pickholder with a pick used by Jimmy Page, and a Gibson "The Garden" vintage-style strap. A special, handcrafted Gibson Handcrafted Wooden Guitar Stand is included with every Jimmy Page 1964 SJ-200 Collector's Edition guitar.