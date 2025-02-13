JIMMY PAGE And THE BLACK CROWES Announce Expanded Edition Of 'Live At The Greek'

Jimmy Page and THE BLACK CROWES celebrate 25 years of their iconic live album "Live At The Greek" with an expanded edition, available worldwide on March 14.

In October 1999, Page teamed up with THE BLACK CROWES for a two-night performance of material from the LED ZEPPELIN catalog and old blues and rock standards. A live album, "Live At The Greek", was recorded during these shows and released in February 2000. The set was dominated by LED ZEPPELIN tunes, along with a mix of classic blues nuggets and covers of FLEETWOOD MAC and Page's first group, THE YARDBIRDS. (Due to contractual obligations, no CROWES songs were included.)

This special anniversary release features 36 newly remixed and remastered recordings, including 16 never-before-released tracks from the legendary 1999 performances at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Newly added to the track listing are THE BLACK CROWES' "Remedy", "Wiser Time" and "No Speak, No Slave" as well as a cover of Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle". There are also five songs recorded during a soundcheck: ZEPPELIN's "Custard Pie", "You Shook Me", "The Lemon Song" and "Ten Years Gone", as well as a track titled "Jam", written by Rich Robinson and Jimmy Page.

Page says: "I'm really looking forward to the soon-to-be-available release of Jimmy Page and THE BLACK CROWES material from concerts in 1999. The new mixes capture the collaboration of those historic encounters and provide the full explosive passion and exciting energy of those alchemical moments."

THE BLACK CROWES singer Chris Robinson adds: "The new 'Live At The Greek' box set brings the whole experience of our work with Jimmy into a vibrant, electric, mystical, and powerful perspective. Hail, hail rock 'n' roll!"

THE BLACK CROWES guitarist Rich Robinson says: "Going through the shows and putting together the new box set has been such an incredible dive back to that time in our history. It was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill to play these amazing iconic songs with the man who composed them. The sound of the new mixes and extra songs blew me away when I first heard them."

Pre-order the album now on 6LP box set, 3CD set and on a limited 2LP "Best Of" edition and listen to the newly released tracks, "No Speak No Slave" and "Bring It On Home".

"Live At The Greek" track listing

01. Celebration Day

02. Custard Pie

03. Sick Again

04. No Speak No Slave

05. Hard To Handle

06. The Wanton Song

07. Misty Mountain Hop

08. Hots On For Nowhere

09. What Is And What Should Never Be

10. Wiser Time

11. Mellow Down Easy

12. Woke Up This Morning (My Baby She Was Gone)

13. Ten Years Gone

14. In My Time Of Dying

15. Your Time Is Gonna Come

16. Remedy

17. The Lemon Song

18. In The Light

19. Shake Your Moneymaker

20. Sloppy Drunk Blues

21. Shape Of Things

22. Nobody's Fault But Mine

23. Heartbreaker

24. Bring It On Home

25. She Talks To Angels

26. Oh Well

27. Band Intros

28. Hey, Hey, What Can I Do

29. You Shook Me

30. Out On The Tiles

31. Whole Lotta Love

32. Custard Pie (soundcheck)

33. You Shook Me (soundcheck)

34. The Lemon Song (soundcheck)

35. Ten Years Gone (soundcheck)

36. Jam (soundcheck)

Five years ago, Rich Robinson refuted former THE BLACK CROWES drummer Steve Gorman's claim that the guitarist turned down an offer to write music with Jimmy Page.

In his book "Hard To Handle: The Life And Death Of The Black Crowes", Gorman said that he learned from Page that the legendary LED ZEPPELIN guitarist wanted to write songs with the Robinson brothers for what at the time was supposed to be THE BLACK CROWES' next record, but that Rich blew him off with a "No thanks! … We don't need more songs." "I was insulted," Page allegedly said to the drummer, who furiously called THE CROWES' manager and told him, "I'm driving to Connecticut, and I'm going to kill Rich in his home."

Speaking to U.K.'s Classic Rock magazine, Robinson said that there was no validity to Gorman's account. "Absolutely not true," Rich said. "I remember having conversations with Jimmy, telling him: 'Hey, if you ever wanted to make a record or do anything, I would love to help in any way I can.' Jimmy's a brilliant musician, a brilliant person. I loved playing with him."

He continued: "Jimmy Page wants to write songs for me, and I'm gonna say: 'You know what, Jimmy? LED ZEPPELIN was all right, but I'm not gonna do it'? It's the most absurd thing I've heard in my life."

Gorman is not involved in THE BLACK CROWES' reunion, which officially launched in 2021 — delayed by the pandemic — after being announced two years earlier.