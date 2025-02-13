LETLIVE. Announces Return To Live Stage

Renowned for its genre-defying sound and electrifying high-energy live performances, LETLIVE. is set to triumphantly return to stages one more time, reuniting with fans and reigniting the fire that defined a generation of alternative music.

The trailblazing progressive soul punk band from Los Angeles will bring its chaotic-yet-cathartic stage presence to Europe, Australia and the United States. The "Sincerely Yours" tour will kick off in June, featuring headlining shows and appearances at major festivals, including When We Were Young, Vans Warped Tour, Louder Than Life, Jera Open Air and 2000 Trees festival.

LETLIVE.'s 2025 lineup features founding members Jason Aalon Butler (vocals),Jeff Sahyoun (guitar) and Jean Nascimento (guitar),joined by Sage Webber (POINT NORTH) on drums and Skyler Acord (ISSUES) on bass. Fans can expect a setlist that spans their celebrated discography.

Jason Aalon Butler explains: "I think this is all happening out of necessity. The boys and I have expressed our need to play LETLIVE. music again based on where we are in our lives individually and how the collective spiritual theme between us has aligned. Also, if you'll allow me to be presumptuous — I believe the world could use the ll.ove. Besides, soul punx never dies."

Nascimento adds: "We came from a time of building an audience in grassroots venues. I am grateful to be able to enter a new chapter of LETLIVE., where our life experiences in the past few years can offer a new and exciting experience for our fans."

Sahyoun says: "LETLIVE. represents a part of my life that refuses to be silenced. Coming back to it feels like fulfilling a calling — one that reminds me of why I ever started all of this in the first place."

Fronted by the electrifying and charismatic Jason Aalon Butler, LETLIVE. emerged in 2002, quickly earning a reputation for their genre-blending sound and fearless live shows. Their 2010 breakthrough album "Fake History" catapulted them to critical acclaim and paved the way for subsequent releases "The Blackest Beautiful" (2013) and "If I'm The Devil..." (2016). With their eclectic arsenal of influences, letlive. took heavy music to new heights with dynamic songwriting, blistering rhythms, hook-loaded metal riffs, and Butler's remarkable ability to balance cathartic screams and melodic vocals.

Fans won't want to miss the chance to experience LETLIVE. one more time, where the raw intensity and emotional depth they've always delivered will take center stage.

LETLIVE. tour dates 2025

June 14-15 - Washington, DC - Vans Warped Tour

June 26 - Ysselsteyn, NL - Jera On Air

June 27 - Münster, DE - Vainstream Rockfest

June 28 - Leipzig, DE - Impericon Festival

July 01 - Berlin, DE - Berlin Privatclub

July 02 - Hamburg, DE - Logo

July 03 - Köln, DE - Gebäude 9

July 07 - Prague, CZ - Fuchs2

July 10 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

July 12 - Gloucestershire, UK - 2000 Trees Festival

September 05 - Brisbane, AUS - The Triffid

September 06 - Sydney, AUS - Manning Bar

September 07 - Melbourne, AUS - Max Watts

September 09 - Adelaide, AUS - Lion Arts Factory

September 10 - Perth, AUS - Magnet House

September 19-20 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

October 01 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall

October 02 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

October 04 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

October 05 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

October 06 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

October 10 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

October 11 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

October 16 - Denver, CO - Summit Theatre

October 18 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

October 23 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

October 24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

November 15-16 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour

Photo credit: DJay Brawner