LETLIVE. Announces Return To Live Stage

LETLIVE. Announces Return To Live StageFebruary 13, 2025
Renowned for its genre-defying sound and electrifying high-energy live performances, LETLIVE. is set to triumphantly return to stages one more time, reuniting with fans and reigniting the fire that defined a generation of alternative music.
The trailblazing progressive soul punk band from Los Angeles will bring its chaotic-yet-cathartic stage presence to Europe, Australia and the United States. The "Sincerely Yours" tour will kick off in June, featuring headlining shows and appearances at major festivals, including When We Were Young, Vans Warped Tour, Louder Than Life, Jera Open Air and 2000 Trees festival.
LETLIVE.'s 2025 lineup features founding members Jason Aalon Butler (vocals),Jeff Sahyoun (guitar) and Jean Nascimento (guitar),joined by Sage Webber (POINT NORTH) on drums and Skyler Acord (ISSUES) on bass. Fans can expect a setlist that spans their celebrated discography.
Jason Aalon Butler explains: "I think this is all happening out of necessity. The boys and I have expressed our need to play LETLIVE. music again based on where we are in our lives individually and how the collective spiritual theme between us has aligned. Also, if you'll allow me to be presumptuous — I believe the world could use the ll.ove. Besides, soul punx never dies."
Nascimento adds: "We came from a time of building an audience in grassroots venues. I am grateful to be able to enter a new chapter of LETLIVE., where our life experiences in the past few years can offer a new and exciting experience for our fans."
Sahyoun says: "LETLIVE. represents a part of my life that refuses to be silenced. Coming back to it feels like fulfilling a calling — one that reminds me of why I ever started all of this in the first place."
Fronted by the electrifying and charismatic Jason Aalon Butler, LETLIVE. emerged in 2002, quickly earning a reputation for their genre-blending sound and fearless live shows. Their 2010 breakthrough album "Fake History" catapulted them to critical acclaim and paved the way for subsequent releases "The Blackest Beautiful" (2013) and "If I'm The Devil..." (2016). With their eclectic arsenal of influences, letlive. took heavy music to new heights with dynamic songwriting, blistering rhythms, hook-loaded metal riffs, and Butler's remarkable ability to balance cathartic screams and melodic vocals.
Fans won't want to miss the chance to experience LETLIVE. one more time, where the raw intensity and emotional depth they've always delivered will take center stage.
LETLIVE. tour dates 2025
June 14-15 - Washington, DC - Vans Warped Tour
June 26 - Ysselsteyn, NL - Jera On Air
June 27 - Münster, DE - Vainstream Rockfest
June 28 - Leipzig, DE - Impericon Festival
July 01 - Berlin, DE - Berlin Privatclub
July 02 - Hamburg, DE - Logo
July 03 - Köln, DE - Gebäude 9
July 07 - Prague, CZ - Fuchs2
July 10 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
July 12 - Gloucestershire, UK - 2000 Trees Festival
September 05 - Brisbane, AUS - The Triffid
September 06 - Sydney, AUS - Manning Bar
September 07 - Melbourne, AUS - Max Watts
September 09 - Adelaide, AUS - Lion Arts Factory
September 10 - Perth, AUS - Magnet House
September 19-20 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival
October 01 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall
October 02 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
October 04 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
October 05 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
October 06 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
October 10 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
October 11 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall
October 16 - Denver, CO - Summit Theatre
October 18 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
October 23 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
October 24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
November 15-16 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour
Photo credit: DJay Brawner