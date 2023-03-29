  • facebook
JIMMY PAGE Shares LED ZEPPELIN Demo 'The Seasons' Which Became 'The Rain Song'

March 29, 2023

Jimmy Page has shared "The Seasons", a previously unreleased instrumental arrangement that eventually formed the basis for "The Rain Song" from LED ZEPPELIN's 1974 album "Houses Of The Holy".

In a message accompanying the YouTube release of the track, Page wrote: "My original idea for the opening tracks for 'Houses Of The Holy' was that a short overture would be a rousing instrumental introduction with layered electric guitars that would segue in to 'The Seasons', later to be titled 'The Rain Song'. Again there would be a contrasting acoustic guitar instrumental movement with melotron that could lead to the first vocal of the album and the first verse of the song.

"'The Seasons' was a memo to myself as a reminder of the sequence of the song and various ideas I'd had for it in its embryonic stage. I'd worked on it over one evening at home. During the routining of the overture now titled 'The Plumpton And Worcester Races', the half time section was born and the overture shaped in to the song, 'The Song Remains The Same'. These rehearsals were done in Puddle Town on the River Piddle in Dorset, UK.

"The first set of recordings were done at Olympic Studios with George Chkiantz. We then came to record at Stargroves, Sir Mick Jagger's country home, and, like Headley Grange, with THE ROLLING STONES recording truck.

"'The Song Remains The Same' was played on a Fender 12 string, the same one used on Becks Bolero, with my trusty Les Paul number 1 on overdubs in a standard turning. 'The Rain Song' was an unorthodox tuning on acoustic and electric guitars. On live shows, it became a work-out feature for the double neck."

Page had previously mentioned the demo of "The Rain Song" in a 2014 interview with Classic Rock, conducted around the release of the deluxe reissue of "Houses Of The Holy".

"I had a home demo of 'The Rain Song', but unfortunately the tapes have been lost. Which is a real bastard," he said at the time. "I literally had the full piece from beginning to end. I had the Mellotron idea and everything on it."

"Houses Of The Holy" features legendary tracks such as "The Song Remains The Same" and "No Quarter" while also showcasing the continuing evolution of LED ZEPPELIN's signature sound with the reggae-tinged "D'yer Mak'er" and the funk jam "The Crunge". The album has been certified diamond by the RIAA for sales of over 11 million copies.

