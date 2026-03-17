JINJER Announces 2026 North American Tour With CRYSTAL LAKE And ENTHEOS

JINJER Announces 2026 North American Tour With CRYSTAL LAKE And ENTHEOSMarch 17, 2026
Just weeks after Ukrainian modern metallers JINJER wrapped up their massively successful European headlining tour, they have now announced their return to North America. Summer 2026 will see JINJER embark on its first North American headline run since 2024, hitting 37 cities across the United States and Canada, with CRYSTAL LAKE and ENTHEOS joining as special guests.
JINJER recently dominated some of Europe's biggest venues on their first European headline tour in six years, drawing more than 50,000 fans across the continent and delivering numerous sold-out performances along the way. In recent years, JINJER has emerged as one of the most powerful forces in modern metal, touring globally and sharing stages with acts such as SLIPKNOT, DISTURBED, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, BABYMETAL and SEPULTURA.
The upcoming run will also mark the final touring chapter in support of the "Duél" album cycle, bringing one of the most powerful eras of the band's career to a close.
"After finishing a hugely successful run across Europe, we're excited to return to North America for our first headline tour there since 2024," says JINJER bassist Eugene Abdukhanov. "This will be the final tour in support of the 'Duél' album cycle, and we feel like we really saved the best for last. We can't wait to see old friends and new faces across the U.S. and Canada. Having CRYSTAL LAKE and ENTHEOS joining us makes this lineup even stronger."
The massive summer run will take JINJER across 37 cities throughout the United States and Canada, including appearances at major festivals such as Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C. and Long Beach, California, Inkarceration, Upheaval and Festival Au Lac, alongside a string of headline shows across the continent.
Artist pre-sale begins March 17 at 2 p.m. local time, with additional special pre-sales taking place throughout the week. General on-sale begins March 20 at 10 a.m. local time.
JINJER 2026 North American "Duél" tour with CRYSTAL LAKE and ENTHEOS:
June 05 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre **
June 06 - Granby, QC @ Festival Au Lac
June 07 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall **
June 09 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
June 10 - Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Oakdale
June 12 - New York, NY @ Paramount Times Square
June 13 - Washington, DC @ Warped Tour
June 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
June 16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian
June 17 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
June 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater
June 19 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
June 21 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
June 23 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
June 24 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
June 25 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
June 27 - Austin, TX @ Emo's
June 28 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
June 30 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee
July 01 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
July 02 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
July 03 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
July 05 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
July 07 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom
July 08.07.26 CA – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
July 09 - Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theatre
July 10 - Boise, ID @ Revolution
July 13 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
July 14 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
July 15 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
July 17 - Mansfield, OH @ INKarceration
July 18 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval
July 19 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
July 21 - Denver, CO @ Summit **
July 22 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel **
July 24 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues **
July 25 - Long Beach, CA @ Warped Tour
** without CRYSTAL LAKE
Looking ahead, JINJER will return to Europe in fall 2026 as special guests on SPIRITBOX's "Tsunami Sea" tour. The run spans 18 shows across the U.K. and mainland Europe, kicking off September 12 in Glasgow and wrapping up October 9 in Paris.
Photo credit: Lina Glasir