JINJER Announces 2026 North American Tour With CRYSTAL LAKE And ENTHEOS

Just weeks after Ukrainian modern metallers JINJER wrapped up their massively successful European headlining tour, they have now announced their return to North America. Summer 2026 will see JINJER embark on its first North American headline run since 2024, hitting 37 cities across the United States and Canada, with CRYSTAL LAKE and ENTHEOS joining as special guests.

JINJER recently dominated some of Europe's biggest venues on their first European headline tour in six years, drawing more than 50,000 fans across the continent and delivering numerous sold-out performances along the way. In recent years, JINJER has emerged as one of the most powerful forces in modern metal, touring globally and sharing stages with acts such as SLIPKNOT, DISTURBED, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, BABYMETAL and SEPULTURA.

The upcoming run will also mark the final touring chapter in support of the "Duél" album cycle, bringing one of the most powerful eras of the band's career to a close.

"After finishing a hugely successful run across Europe, we're excited to return to North America for our first headline tour there since 2024," says JINJER bassist Eugene Abdukhanov. "This will be the final tour in support of the 'Duél' album cycle, and we feel like we really saved the best for last. We can't wait to see old friends and new faces across the U.S. and Canada. Having CRYSTAL LAKE and ENTHEOS joining us makes this lineup even stronger."

The massive summer run will take JINJER across 37 cities throughout the United States and Canada, including appearances at major festivals such as Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C. and Long Beach, California, Inkarceration, Upheaval and Festival Au Lac, alongside a string of headline shows across the continent.

Artist pre-sale begins March 17 at 2 p.m. local time, with additional special pre-sales taking place throughout the week. General on-sale begins March 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

JINJER 2026 North American "Duél" tour with CRYSTAL LAKE and ENTHEOS:

June 05 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre **

June 06 - Granby, QC @ Festival Au Lac

June 07 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall **

June 09 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

June 10 - Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Oakdale

June 12 - New York, NY @ Paramount Times Square

June 13 - Washington, DC @ Warped Tour

June 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

June 16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian

June 17 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

June 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

June 19 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

June 21 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

June 23 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

June 24 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

June 25 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

June 27 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

June 28 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

June 30 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee

July 01 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

July 02 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

July 03 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

July 05 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

July 07 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

July 08.07.26 CA – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

July 09 - Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theatre

July 10 - Boise, ID @ Revolution

July 13 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

July 14 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

July 15 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

July 17 - Mansfield, OH @ INKarceration

July 18 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval

July 19 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

July 21 - Denver, CO @ Summit **

July 22 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel **

July 24 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues **

July 25 - Long Beach, CA @ Warped Tour

** without CRYSTAL LAKE

Looking ahead, JINJER will return to Europe in fall 2026 as special guests on SPIRITBOX's "Tsunami Sea" tour. The run spans 18 shows across the U.K. and mainland Europe, kicking off September 12 in Glasgow and wrapping up October 9 in Paris.

Photo credit: Lina Glasir