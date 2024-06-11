JINJER Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour With HANABIE And BORN OF OSIRIS

Ukrainian modern metallers JINJER will embark on a North American tour in the fall. Support on the trek will come from fast-rising Japanese metalcore unit HANABIE and progressive metalcore mainstays BORN OF OSIRIS.

As JINJER is currently in the studio recording its fifth studio album, fans can expect to hear a handful of brand new, never-before-heard tracks on the tour.

The 18-date tour will kick off on September 20 at in Sayreville, New Jersey and will include a couple of Canadian shows (in Toronto and Montreal) before wrapping up on October 13 at Sacramento, California's Aftershock festival.

In addition to Aftershock, the tour will also see JINJER performing at festivals such as Metal Injection Festival, Louder Than Life and the return of the mighty Mayhem festival.

Various ticket presales via Citi, Ticketmaster, Live Nation and more begin today, with general public on-sale beginning this Friday, June 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

JINJER comments on returning to North America: "It's finally time for some huge announcements: We're stoked to report that this September, JINJER will return to North America with not only two absolutely sick supports: HANABIE and BORN OF OSIRIS! Most importantly, we'll be performing some brand new unreleased songs from our upcoming fifth studio album. [We] just cannot wait to share what we've been working on for the last two years. This will be without a doubt a banger of a tour … We're looking forward to this so much!"

JINJER fall 2024 North American tour dates:

Sep. 20 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Sep. 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Metal Injection Fest

Sep. 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

Sep. 23 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sep. 24 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Sep. 26 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

Sep. 27 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Sep. 29 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

Oct. 01 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Oct. 02 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Oct. 03 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House Of Blues

Oct. 04 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues

Oct. 06 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

Oct. 07 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

Oct. 09 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Oct. 11 - Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

Oct. 12 - San Bernardino, CA @ Mayhem Festival

Oct. 13 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

During an appearance on a recent episode of Knotfest's "She's With The Band", the show hosted by Tori Kravitz, JINJER vocalist Tatiana Shmailyuk spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to the band's 2021 album "Wallflowers". Tatiana said: "My purpose is just to write lyrics and sing them. I'm so behind right now with the writing lyrics. And I warned my guys. We were at least to get a really rough draft, rough sketch or a demo of one song, like maybe first single from the new album, at least get this, but nope. [Stress and creativity don't] work with me. Well, but when the deadline's coming, and everybody knows that — I've been talking, like, every single time we release a new album, I say that, I say this — deadlines push me. So I just have to write, so I get this stream of consciousness, basically. I write down whatever the bullshit is in my head. And then you build it. At least you have to have bricks to build a poem or whatever it is, just lyrics."

Regarding the musical direction of the new JINJER material, Tatiana said: "It's gonna be different, first of all, because I feel that the music differs a lot. And to my mind, the whole — I won't say how many songs are there; I guess 12 or even 15; let's say 13; I don't remember — but they all have… not all of them, but half of them, at least, they have a similarity in them. They're similar to each other or they remind me. They have this concept within — without any lyrics, they still sound like they belong to one box. They are a set of songs. And I already think about all the… I'm not even thinking about like the lyrics — I think about the topics and stuff, but I think about the booklet or the cover or even the music videos and what I'm gonna wear there. And it has a certain flavor to me that… I feel like it has this flavor of 19th century. It's very romanticism from the 19th century. If you listen to it, you will think, 'Oh.' You know, when you listen to MUSE, you feel he was inspired by a lot of classical composers — obviously. So our new music has this flavor. And I'm so excited."

JINJER released its first official live DVD/Blu-ray, "Live In Los Angeles", on May 17 via Napalm Records. Recorded and filmed on December 22, 2022 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, this offering is intended to celebrate not only getting through the last few years in one piece, but also the band's 15-year career.

"Live In Los Angeles" was a spontaneous decision by the band, recorded as raw as possible, to emphasize the passion that can come from a live show. This release is an explosive mixture of JINJER's discography — featuring fan favorites like "Sit Stay Roll Over", "Home Back" and the game-changing "Pisces". The live album contains 16 songs in various audio formats, with some strictly limited: the deluxe digipack features not only a DVD, but also two more songs, "Wallflower" and "Disclosure!", recorded in Paris in 2023.

JINJER is:

Tatiana Shmayluk - Vocals

Roman Ibramkhalilov - Guitars

Eugene Abdukhanov - Bass

Vlad Ulasevich - Drums

Photo credit: Lina Glasir