JINJER Announces September 2023 North American Headlining Tour

Ukrainian progressive groove metal leaders JINJER will embark on their own headline tour following their support dates on DISTURBED's 2023 "Take Back Your Life" trek with fellow special guests BREAKING BENJAMIN. The headline trek kicks off on September 7 in Huntsville, Alabama, making stops across Canada and the U.S., including Quebec City, Montreal, Toronto and more before wrapping up in Vancouver on September 25. Several of the tour's stops are produced by Live Nation.

Tickets for the Live Nation-produced dates are available starting with a Citi presale beginning today. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, beginning on Friday, June 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time via www.livenation.com. All non-Live Nation dates also go on sale on Friday, June 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Citi is the official card of the JINJER 2023 Live Nation tour dates. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 11:00 a.m. local time until Friday, June 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Canadian fans, don't miss a VIP upgrade exclusive to dates in your country — including a meet-and-greet, JINJER poster, souvenir VIP laminate, special JINJER t-shirt, photo-op with JINJER, and two personal signed items. VIP upgrades do not include a concert ticket, and VIP buyers must bring their own camera for the photo op.

JINJER supporting DISTURBED and BREAKING BENJAMIN in the USA:

Jul. 11 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Jul. 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Jul. 15 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Jul. 16 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Jul. 18 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Jul. 20 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Jul. 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Jul. 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Jul. 24 - Lubbock, TX - The Garden *

Jul. 25 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Jul. 27 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jul. 28 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall *

Jul. 29 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Jul. 31 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 01 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 02 - Destin, FL - Club LA *

Aug. 03 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 07 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 08 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans *

Aug. 09 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 11 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ^

Aug. 12 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 13 - Albany, NY - Empire Live *

Aug. 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 16 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall *

Aug. 18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center ^

Aug. 19 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 21 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 22 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place *

Aug. 23 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 25 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theater *

Aug. 26 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 27 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Aug. 29 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep. 01 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep. 02 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

JINJER headline dates:

Sep. 07 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall *

Sep. 08 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues *#

Sep. 11 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts *#

Sep. 13 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole *#

Sep. 14 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus *#

Sep. 15 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre *#

Sep. 16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave *

Sep. 18 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre *#

Sep. 19 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre *#

Sep. 20 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall *#

Sep. 21 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall *#

Sep. 23 - Billings, MT - Pub Station *

Sep. 24 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory *

Sep. 25 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *#

# produced by Live Nation

* JINJER headlining

^ No BREAKING BENJAMIN

In a new interview with Primordial Radio conducted at this past weekend's Download festival in the United Kingdom, JINJER bassist Eugene Abdukhanov spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to the band's 2021 album "Wallflowers". He said: "Honestly, we have most of the upcoming album written. I mean, in terms of demos, music-wise, no vocals over it, but just music-wise, it's already written, most of the new album. So we are waiting for a starting point to go to the studio, record, work on this, rearrange. This time we will have a lot of time for this. So definitely after we are done with touring, the next step will be making the new album."

On the topic of the musical direction of the new JINJER material, Eugene said: "It's more aggressive. I think all the negativity [stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine], we just directed it into the music — one hundred percent. So there are songs which were written literally under shelling, under bombing. Vlad [Vladislav Ulasevich, drums] was writing a lot during the siege of Kyiv… I couldn't even pick up an instrument when things were happening around me. He was sitting and writing with a guitar. As soon as the siege was over and the Russian army just stepped back from Kyiv and things kind of calmed down, then it clicked for me; I started writing. What I'm saying is every person is different in terms of creativity. But such things happening around you cannot but have a huge impact on the creative process, on the message you put into music — just generally on your music."

Earlier in the month, Abdukhanov told MoreCore.TV that "eighty percent" of the music for the new JINJER album has already been written. Regarding the overall sound of the new JINJER music, Eugene said: "There always will be something that has never been [there] before. Otherwise there is no need to make new music.

"It is hard to say now what exactly it's gonna be," he continued. "And to some extent, I just don't want to make new spoilers. But it's gonna be definitely different from the previous album, for sure.

"On the 'Wallflowers' album, I think we went even [in the] doom metal direction, to some extent, because there are some very slow and very moody parts," he added. "On the new record, to some extent, in some way, it's going the other way — maybe death metal direction, something like this. Something really powerful, again groovy and something that just hits you, punches you straight to the face."

JINJER played its first live show since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on June 10, 2022 at last year's edition of the Greenfield Festival, which was held in Interlaken, Switzerland. The concert took place just days after it was announced that JINJER had been given permission from authorities to leave their war-torn nation and tour Europe as ambassadors of the country.

JINJER frontwoman Tatiana Shmayluk told Bloodstock TV at last year's Bloodstock Open Air festival that the war in Ukraine hadn't served as a powerful surge of cathartic inspiration for any of the band's new music: "Not really," she said. "I don't know why. Honestly, I've written some war songs way before JINJER, first of all, and way before war even started in Ukraine. And I don't know how, but it's easy for me to write about war when it's not happening around me. But when it started, I was absolutely devastated and paralyzed creatively. I cannot write about that. I still cannot process that. I think it's such a great trauma that it takes years and years to process, not only for me but mostly for the citizens of Ukraine, for the victims. I really think that it's not my time to write another war song right now."

But Eugene clarified: "Actually, we've never had war songs. We've never written anything which is militaristic or anything like that… We have a number of songs in our discography which are peacemaking songs, songs which call for peace, and calling them war songs can be a bit misleading because it may just make people think differently of what they really are, to be honest.

"Tatiana says that, well, she hasn't written any lyrics but we have written a number of compositions musically in these circumstances since the war started. So definitely there is a creative reflection of the events already," he revealed.