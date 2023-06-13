ASKING ALEXANDRIA And THE HU Announce Co-Headlining 'Psycho Thunder' U.S. Tour

British rock luminaries ASKING ALEXANDRIA and Mongolian rock sensation THE HU will join forces this fall on a run across the U.S. The co-headlining jaunt — billed as the "Psycho Thunder" tour with special guests BAD WOLVES and ZERO 9:36 — begins August 30 in San Antonio, Texas and includes stops at some of the U.S.'s biggest rock festivals, such as Aftershock (THE HU only) and Rocklahoma and Louder Than Life (THE HU and ASKING ALEXANDRIA only). The last show will take place in Los Angeles on October 8 at The Wiltern. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA recently shared the first preview of music from its upcoming album "Where Do We Go From Here?" , due this fall, with the visceral track "Dark Void"; it has received over one million views and more than five million streams since its May 12 release. The band will reveal their first official radio single from the upcoming album campaign, "Psycho" this Friday, June 16.

THE HU is supporting the June 30 deluxe edition of their 2022 sophomore album "Rumble Of Thunder" via Better Noise Music. The deluxe version will include seven new bonus tracks: four acoustic renditions and three newly recorded songs featuring guest appearances from rock's top musicians including recently released singles "This Is Mongol" (featuring William DuVall of ALICE IN CHAINS) and "Black Thunder" (featuring Serj Tankian of SYSTEM OF A DOWN and DL of BAD WOLVES).

Platinum-selling mainstream rock act BAD WOLVES has spent the earlier part of this year in the studio working on their much-awaited new full-length album (release date to be announced).

"Psycho Thunder" U.S. tour dates:

Aug. 30 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

Sep. 1 - Dallas, TX - The Factory In Deep Ellum

Sep. 2 - Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma ^

Sep. 3 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Sep. 5 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Sep. 7 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

Sep. 8 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Sep. 9 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival *

Sep. 11 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Sep. 12 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Sep. 13 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

Sep. 15 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

Sep. 16 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial

Sep. 17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Sep. 19 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive

Sep. 20 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Sep. 22 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

Sep. 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life ^

Sep. 25 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

Sep. 26 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Sep. 27 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

Sep. 29 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/ Eagles Club

Oct. 1 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove

Oct. 3 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

Oct. 6 - Sacramento, CA – Aftershock &

Oct. 7 - Las Vegas, NV - The Industrial Sound

Oct. 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

& Festival date - THE HU only

* Festival date - ASKING ALEXANDRIA only

^ Festival date - THE HU and ASKING ALEXANDRIA only