ASKING ALEXANDRIA And THE HU Announce Co-Headlining 'Psycho Thunder' U.S. Tour

June 13, 2023

British rock luminaries ASKING ALEXANDRIA and Mongolian rock sensation THE HU will join forces this fall on a run across the U.S. The co-headlining jaunt — billed as the "Psycho Thunder" tour with special guests BAD WOLVES and ZERO 9:36 — begins August 30 in San Antonio, Texas and includes stops at some of the U.S.'s biggest rock festivals, such as Aftershock (THE HU only) and Rocklahoma and Louder Than Life (THE HU and ASKING ALEXANDRIA only). The last show will take place in Los Angeles on October 8 at The Wiltern. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA recently shared the first preview of music from its upcoming album "Where Do We Go From Here?" , due this fall, with the visceral track "Dark Void"; it has received over one million views and more than five million streams since its May 12 release. The band will reveal their first official radio single from the upcoming album campaign, "Psycho" this Friday, June 16.

THE HU is supporting the June 30 deluxe edition of their 2022 sophomore album "Rumble Of Thunder" via Better Noise Music. The deluxe version will include seven new bonus tracks: four acoustic renditions and three newly recorded songs featuring guest appearances from rock's top musicians including recently released singles "This Is Mongol" (featuring William DuVall of ALICE IN CHAINS) and "Black Thunder" (featuring Serj Tankian of SYSTEM OF A DOWN and DL of BAD WOLVES).

Platinum-selling mainstream rock act BAD WOLVES has spent the earlier part of this year in the studio working on their much-awaited new full-length album (release date to be announced).

"Psycho Thunder" U.S. tour dates:

Aug. 30 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
Sep. 1 - Dallas, TX - The Factory In Deep Ellum
Sep. 2 - Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma ^
Sep. 3 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Sep. 5 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Sep. 7 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
Sep. 8 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Sep. 9 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival *
Sep. 11 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
Sep. 12 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Sep. 13 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center
Sep. 15 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Sep. 16 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial
Sep. 17 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Sep. 19 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive
Sep. 20 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Sep. 22 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center
Sep. 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life ^
Sep. 25 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
Sep. 26 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
Sep. 27 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center
Sep. 29 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/ Eagles Club
Oct. 1 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove
Oct. 3 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
Oct. 6 - Sacramento, CA – Aftershock &
Oct. 7 - Las Vegas, NV - The Industrial Sound
Oct. 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

& Festival date - THE HU only
* Festival date - ASKING ALEXANDRIA only
^ Festival date - THE HU and ASKING ALEXANDRIA only

