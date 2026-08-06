JOAN JETT Cancels Shows After Undergoing Orthopedic Surgery On A Fractured Vertebra

Rock legend Joan Jett has been forced to cancel a couple of shows in September in order to allow sufficient time for recovery after a recent surgical procedure.

On Wednesday, August 5, Joan's social media was updated with the following message: "Following a recent injury, Joan Jett has undergone orthopedic surgery on a fractured vertebrae and will begin the necessary healing process. In close consultation with her doctors, Joan will not be able to perform at her forthcoming September scheduled shows in Costa Mesa, CA on September 5th and in Louisville, KY on September 24th. While Joan hates to disappoint fans, she will be taking this time to focus on physical therapy and healing. She's looking forward to delivering tremendous concerts for many years to come."

Joan Jett grew up during a time when rock 'n' roll was off limits to girls and women, but as a teenager, she promptly blew the door to the boys' club right off its hinges. After forming her band THE BLACKHEARTS in 1979, with whom Jett has become a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, she has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation", "I Love Rock 'N' Roll", "I Hate Myself For Loving You" and "Crimson And Clover".

With a career that has spanned music, film, television, Broadway, and humanitarianism, Joan Jett remains a potent force and inspiration to generations of fans worldwide. As a producer, she has overseen seminal albums by BIKINI KILL, and THE GERMS' L.A. punk masterpiece "GI". Jett and Kenny Laguna (her longtime producer and music partner) co-founded Blackheart Records from the trunk of Kenny's Cadillac after rejections from no less than 23 labels. 40 years later, Blackheart is a thriving entertainment company producing music, film and television, and continues to champion emerging bands.

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS continue to tour the world with headlining shows alongside fellow rock legends like THE WHO, GREEN DAY, HEART and FOO FIGHTERS.

"Bad Reputation", a documentary about Jett's life, premiered to critical acclaim at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS will reissue their 1981 seminal album "I Love Rock 'N Roll" as a 45th-anniversary edition. The updated set will be available on CD and opaque sky blue vinyl on August 28 via Blackheart Records.

"I Love Rock 'N Roll" is a landmark of rock history, selling over 10 million copies worldwide. The title track dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks, becoming a global anthem and earning spots on multiple "greatest songs" lists. The album also delivered the Top 10 hit "Crimson & Clover".