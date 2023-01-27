JOB FOR A COWBOY Announces First Concert In Seven Years

Arizona extreme metallers JOB FOR A COWBOY have announced their first performance since 2016 — an appearance at this year's edition of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, set to take place September 7-10 in Alton, Virginia.

The Blue Ridge organizers broke the news of JOB FOR A COWBOY's participation in the event in a social media post earlier today. They wrote: "Reuniting for their ONLY performance for the foreseeable future, Death Metal powerhouse JOB FOR A COWBOY returns to the stage for the first time in 7 years at Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2023!

"A name synonymous with heavy music, JOB FOR A COWBOY was a constant on Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, The Summer Slaughter Tour, Download Festival, Wacken Open Air, and more – becoming one of the largest torchbearers of Heavy Metal in the U.S.

"The band is rumored to be releasing their first album in 9 years in 2023. Experience this monumental, rare opportunity to see JFAC once more at Blue Ridge 2023!"

Earlier this year, it was revealed that JOB FOR A COWBOY was putting the finishing touches on its long-awaited fifth studio album.

On January 1, producer Jason Suecof, who has previously worked with TRIVIUM, AUGUST BURNS RED, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, ALL THAT REMAINS, WHITECHAPEL and DEVILDRIVER, among others, took to his Instagram to write: "It's been a long night…jfac vocals done 👌🏼👌🏼 @jfacofficial happy new year ! #audiohammer #jobforacowboy #jfac #naptime".

JOB FOR A COWBOY has reportedly been working on the follow-up to 2014's "Sun Eater" for at least the last two years, with drummer Navene Koperweis (ENTHEOS, ex-ANIMALS AS LEADERS) having laid down his parts back in August 2020.

"Sun Eater" was released via Metal Blade Records.

Audiohammer producer Suecof's first collaboration with JOB FOR A COWBOY was 2009's "Ruination" album.

In September 2020, JOB FOR A COWBOY frontman Jonny Davy explained to MetalSucks what he and his bandmates have been doing for the past decade, saying: "Tony [Sannicandro], the guitar player, is working on his medical degree. A couple of guys in the band went back to school, and I went back to college to work on my computer programming degree."

He added: "I got married, I had a kid, so that puts a lot of things on hold quite a bit. That was probably the biggest brunt of it, on my end. I know a lot of the guys wanted to tour but around that time my wife got pregnant so that just kinda put everything on hold."

