JOE BONAMASSA And SAMMY HAGAR Unleash Fiery New Collaboration 'Fortune Teller Blues'

Blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa and rock legend Sammy Hagar have teamed up for an electrifying new single, "Fortune Teller Blues", out now on all major streaming platforms. This powerhouse collaboration blends Bonamassa's searing guitar work with Hagar's unmistakable vocals, delivering a high-voltage track steeped in grit and mystery.

A blues-drenched tale of fate and deception, "Fortune Teller Blues" unfolds like a smoky backroom confession. The song's lyrics chronicle an eerie encounter with a cryptic fortune teller who refuses to reveal the whole truth, leaving the narrator to wrestle with what's better left unknown. The track's simmering tension is amplified by a driving beat and deep, brooding riffs that channel both Bonamassa's mastery of blues guitar and Hagar's rock-and-roll swagger.

Co-written by Bonamassa, Hagar and longtime producer Kevin Shirley (IRON MAIDEN, JOURNEY, THE BLACK CROWES),the track is steeped in classic blues traditions yet injected with a fierce, modern energy. Bonamassa's scorching solos and Hagar's impassioned delivery elevate the song into a tour de force.

Shirley reflected on the song's origin, saying: "Sammy sent us this very rough idea of a blues song while Joe and I were in a studio in Greece, and we crafted a raw, edgy blues version to go with it. At times, it carries a haunting energy, and at others, it evokes the spirit of the New Orleans French Quarter. Joe was in a particularly gritty mood and played the entire track on an Ovation acoustic guitar plugged into an overdriven amplifier, producing a chaotic, heavy, and almost eerie sound. We wanted to create a different kind of blues feel to complement the lyrics, and we're all thrilled with how it turned out."

Hagar added, "Holy shit, the thing came out good... the track is a monster!"

The release of "Fortune Teller Blues" adds another milestone to what has already been a landmark period for Bonamassa. Hot off the heels of his fourth Grammy nomination for "Blues Deluxe Vol. 2", in which winners will be announced this Sunday, Bonamassa continues to push the boundaries of blues music while staying true to its raw, emotional roots.

This new single arrives just as Bonamassa prepares to kick off his U.S. spring 2025 tour, launching on February 16 in Seattle, Washington, with stops in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and more before concluding in Melbourne, Florida on March 19. Fans can expect a blistering setlist that weaves together new material with timeless classics.

Bonamassa will then set sail on the tenth-anniversary Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea X cruise (March 21-26),a floating blues festival featuring an all-star lineup including BIG HEAD TODD and THE MONSTERS, Larkin Poe, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Samantha Fish, Joanne Shaw Taylor and more. The cruise will journey from Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize, and Costa Maya, Mexico, offering fans an immersive experience packed with unforgettable performances and special collaborations.

Beyond his relentless touring and recording schedule, Bonamassa remains deeply committed to supporting the next generation of musicians through his Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation. The foundation's mission provides funding for music education and financial relief for struggling artists.

Joe Bonamassa photo by Adam Kennedy / Sammy Hagar photo by Leigh Steiger