JOE BONAMASSA Announces New Live Album 'Tales Of Time'

Three-time Grammy-nominated guitarist and 25-time Billboard chart topper Joe Bonamassa has announced "Tales Of Time", a sprawling and expansive live concert film and album featuring material from his latest No. 1 studio album, "Time Clocks". Filmed at the breathtaking Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado in August 2022, with a stunning visual backdrop that served to highlight the beauty of the music, "Tales Of Time" captures a stratospheric performance by the blues-rock titan, as his virtuoso guitar style and unique technique and flair elevate the evening to an almost heavenly high.

Produced by longtime collaborator and producer Kevin Shirley (LED ZEPPELIN, IRON MAIDEN, JOURNEY),"Tales Of Time" will be released April 14 worldwide via Bonamassa's J&R Adventures in CD/DVD, CD/Blu-ray, vinyl, and digital formats.

Joe says: "This live show represents our most progressive and largest production to date focusing on my most ambitious studio album to date 'Time Clocks'. The iconic Kevin Shirley once again has produced both wonderful music and a wonderful visual. My band was a force of nature on this show and it truly was a special night."

Cited by Guitar World as "arguably the world's biggest blues guitarist," Bonamassa is known for taking risks and venturing into uncharted territory throughout his wide-ranging career. His latest studio album "Time Clocks" marked his most raw, rocking studio album yet, with American Songwriter sharing, "Bonamassa pushes into fresh territory while staying within a blues-based framework," and "there is more than enough proof in this sprawling set that Bonamassa doesn't intend to rest on his laurels or take his star status in the blues-rock genre for granted."

The announcement of "Tales Of Time" comes on the heels of Bonamassa's U.S. spring tour 2023, which kicks off in Charleston, West Virginia on February 15 before winding its way throughout the Midwest and East Coast. The spring tour will conclude with Bonamassa's sold-out Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea VIII, set for March 13-17, 2023, departing from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. The festival lineup includes legendary artists like Little Feat, Dion, Bobby Rush, Robert Randolph Band, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jimmy Vivino, and more. Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea is one of the largest fundraisers for Bonamassa's Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation, aiding in its mission to promote music education by providing grants and resources to schools and musicians in need.

Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman also recently announced the launch of Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Journeyman provides the infrastructure needed to jumpstart the careers of exceptional independent artists, who are too often overlooked by the major labels or concert promoters while circumventing the resistance of typical "gatekeepers" who don't support indie acts.

"I wanted to take what I've had to learn the hard way to create a company that could make navigating this process a little easier," Bonamassa explains.

"Tales Of Time" track listing:

01. Notches

02. The Heart That Never Waits

03. Curtain Call

04. Mind's Eye

05. Questions And Answers

06. The Loyal Kind

07. Known Unknowns

08. Time Clocks

09. Just ‘Cos You Can Don't Mean You Should

10. Evil Mama

"Tales Of Time" DVD/Blu-ray:

* Dawn Of Time (Intro)

* Notches

* The Heart That Never Waits

* Curtain Call

* Mind's Eye

* Questions And Answers

* The Loyal Kind

* Known Unknowns

* Time Clocks

* Evil Mama

* Midnight Blues

* I Didn't Think She Would Do It

* Just 'Cos You Can Don't Mean You Should

* Mountain Time

* Times Tail (Credits)

Bonus Features:

* Dust Bowl

* Band Intros

* The Ballad Of John Henry

