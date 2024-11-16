JOE BONAMASSA Embraces Holiday Season With New Song 'Lonely Christmas Eve'

Blues-rock icon Joe Bonamassa has gifted fans with a brand-new holiday staple, "Lonely Christmas Eve", out now on streaming platforms. Infused with Bonamassa's signature guitar prowess and soulful vocals, "Lonely Christmas Eve" captures the spirit of the season while offering a fresh addition to his growing Christmas music collection. Co-written with James House (Martina McBride, Bonnie Raitt, George Strait),the song tells the story of friends gathering together to celebrate the season.

This release follows Bonamassa's recent Grammy nomination for "Blues Deluxe Vol. 2" in the "Best Contemporary Blues Album" category, his fourth career nomination. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Blues Album chart last year, resonating with Grammy voters and further solidifying his legacy as a modern blues powerhouse. His other nominations include 2022's "Royal Tea" ("Contemporary Blues Album"),2017's "Live At The Greek Theatre" ("Best Traditional Blues Album") and 2014's "Seesaw" (Contemporary Blues Album) with Beth Hart.

2024 has been a monumental year for Bonamassa, with his live album and concert film "Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra" debuting at No. 1 on multiple Billboard charts, including Blues, Classical and Classical Crossover. This achievement marks his 28th career No. 1 on the Billboard Blues chart, extending his record and showcasing his ability to blend blues with orchestral grandeur seamlessly.

Last Month, Bonamassa celebrated the tenth anniversary of his landmark album "Different Shades Of Blue" with the special digital reissue "Different Shades Of Blue (Overdrive)". Featuring rare tracks and fan favorites like the newly released "Black Irish Eyes", the project invited listeners to revisit the album that marked a turning point in his career, debuting at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 back in 2014.

Currently, Bonamassa is in the midst of his highly anticipated fall tour, delivering electrifying performances across the U.S. Fans can expect a powerful mix of new tracks, classic hits, and perhaps a few holiday surprises.

Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalogue. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION and ROCK CANDY FUNK PARTY.

A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums, including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.