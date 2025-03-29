JOE BONAMASSA Releases New Single 'Still Walking With Me'

Blues-rock trailblazer Joe Bonamassa is back with a brand-new single, "Still Walking With Me", out now via J&R Adventures. Following the introspective groove of "Shake This Ground", this latest release leans into a feel-good, classic vibe — buoyant and soulful, with a warm groove and an undeniable sense of gratitude.

Anchored by a warm groove and a classic feel, "Still Walking With Me" is an uplifting tribute to resilience, redemption, and the people who stick with us even when we don't deserve it. Bonamassa's lyrics walk the line between gratitude and humility — "You could've left a long time ago… I wouldn't blame ya" — while celebrating the kind of enduring partnership that weathers all storms. With its catchy refrain and unshakeable optimism, the song delivers a feel-good message wrapped in rich instrumentation and vintage tones.

Produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Shirley (IRON MAIDEN, THE BLACK CROWES, JOURNEY) and co-written with Tom Hambridge (Buddy Guy, ZZ TOP, LYNYRD SKYNYRD),"Still Walking With Me" is the second preview from Bonamassa's upcoming studio album, due out later this year. The new music expands his ever-evolving sound while remaining grounded in the blues-rock foundation that has made him one of the genre's most dynamic forces.

The single arrives on the heels of a monumental season for Bonamassa. Just this week, he wrapped the 10th-anniversary Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea X cruise, the sold-out floating blues festival that set sail from Miami with performances from BIG HEAD TODD AND THE MONSTERS, Larkin Poe, KINGFISH, Samantha Fish, Joanne Shaw Taylor and many more. The milestone event continued Bonamassa's commitment to building community and keeping the blues alive for future generations.

Next up, Bonamassa heads overseas for an extensive European spring tour, followed by a June run with his powerhouse supergroup BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION (featuring Glenn Hughes, Jason Bonham and Derek Sherinian). After another round of summer dates across Europe — including sold-out shows in Ireland — he'll return stateside for his just-announced 2025 U.S. summer tour, a limited amphitheater run featuring stops at Greek Theatre, Red Rocks and more iconic venues.

With over 50 albums, 28 No. 1 Billboard blues albums and a relentless drive to evolve, Bonamassa shows no signs of slowing down. Whether on stage, in the studio, or at sea, he continues to find new ways to push the blues forward while honoring its legacy.

Joe is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time Grammy-nominated artist and 15-times Blues Music Award nominee (four-time winner),he achieved his 28th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues chart with his most recent live album and concert film, "Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra". Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION and ROCK CANDY FUNK PARTY.

A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums, including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.

Joe Bonamassa photo by Peter Nicholson (courtesy of Noble PR)