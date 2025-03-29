Ex-MUSHROOMHEAD Members WAYLON REAVIS And JASON 'JMANN' POPSON Reunite On New A KILLER'S CONFESSION Single

A KILLER'S CONFESSION, the band led by vocalist Waylon Reavis, has released a new song, "In Case Of Emergency", featuring a guest appearance by Waylon's former MUSHROOMHEAD bandmate Jason "JMann" Popson.

Prior to the arrival of the new single, the two last recorded together in 2014 on MUSHROOMHEAD's "The Righteous & The Butterfly" album which spurred the classic track "Qwerty".

Reavis comments: "20 years ago, Jason 'Jmann' Popson gave me an opportunity of a lifetime and I have forever been grateful. He hand chose me to be his successor, believed in me when no one else would. Last year, a mutual friend had passed away, and my wife Julie suggested I'd give him a call to find out what happened. This was the best decision I had ever made to pick up that phone. We started talking and before we knew it we were sitting in my studio writing 'In Case Of Emergency'. The song came out very organically and lyrically spoke of how Jason and myself truly feel. I'm so excited for this release because this will be the first release Jason and I have done in 10 years."

Popson adds: "It was wonderful to create with Waylon again. 10 years later and we hadn't skipped a beat — things clicked immediately, as if not a day had passed. I think we created something we both can be proud of. I hope people enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it."

In celebration of the new single, an April tour has been announced, "A Horrifying Trip Back To The 2000s". Joining A KILLER'S CONFESSION will be Waylon's former MUSHROOMHEAD bandmates JMann, Richard "Stitch" Thomas and Daniel "Lil Dan" Fox. Support will come from VENTANA and AETERNUM.

Tour dates:

April 02 - Covington, KY - Madison Live

April 03 - Springfield, MO - The Riff

April 04 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

April 06 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

April 07 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

April 08 - Dallas, TX - Trees

April 10 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

April 11 - Roswell, NM - The Liberty

April 12 - El Paso, TX - The Rockhouse

April 13 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

April 14 - Glendale, AZ - The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife

April 15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

April 16 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky a Go Go

April 19 - Salt Lake City. UT - Leatherheads

April 21 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

April 22 - Denver, CO - HQ

April 24 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

April 25 - Kansas City, MO - Vivo Live

April 26 - Lincoln, NE - 1867 Bar

April 27 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

April 28 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's

A KILLER'S CONFESSION's latest album, "Victim 1", came out in September 2024 via MNRK Heavy.

After releasing three seminal albums as a member of MUSHROOMHEAD, Reavis retreated from music, only for it to draw him back in 2016. He resurfaced at the helm of A KILLER'S CONFESSION, delivering three cult favorite albums — "Unbroken" (2017),"The Indifference Of Good Men" (2019) and "Remember" (2021). Along the way, the band tallied tens of millions of streams in addition to collaborating with everyone from Brian "Head" Welch of KORN and LOVE AND DEATH to Chad Gray of MUDVAYNE and HELLYEAH. Joined by bassist JP Cross, guitarist James Skritch, and drummer Kegan King, they also captivated crowds on tour.

During 2022, Reavis experienced an epiphany. "I had never thought about following a concept like this before," he said. "However, I decided to focus, live up to the name, and be A KILLER'S CONFESSION." He hit the studio with collaborators and producers Dusty Boles (MAKE ME FAMOUS) and Evan Mckeever (NINE SHRINES). Shocking this vision to life, he emerged with the 10-track equivalent of "falling down a YouTube rabbit hole of unsolved mysteries."

