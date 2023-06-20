JOE PERRY Doesn't Know If There Will Be New Music From AEROSMITH: 'At This Point, I Want To Tour As Much As We Can'

In a new interview with Classic Rock magazine, Joe Perry talked about the likelihood of new music from AEROSMITH. The legendary Boston rockers haven't released a new studio album since 2012's "Music From Another Dimension!" That effort was released when AEROSMITH's label, Columbia Records, was reportedly going through a leadership change, and it ended up becoming a commercial disappointment.

Asked if he has any plans to record a follow-up to his 2018 solo record "Sweetzerland Manifesto", Perry said: "Not right at the moment. I just don't see the time for it. I would put everything I have into doing another AEROSMITH album, if that's even on the cards.”

Pressed about the possibility of a new AEROSMITH LP, the 72-year-old guitarist said: "I don't know. At this point, I want to tour as much as we can. I want to get out and play to the fans. That's really the focus right now, to get out and play live. If we get time to work on some new music, that would be great, but knowing [singer] Steven [Tyler] and knowing our age and what it takes to do an album… I don't know. I'm always playing, I'm always writing stuff, but at this stage, I can't say. I just want to get through this next tour and play live and give something back to the fans."

Perry continued: "We've never been the kind of band that you can sit back and go, 'Well, this is what the next three years are gonna be like, this is what our next five years are going to be like.' Especially now, at our age. The air is getting thin up here, man. So many people are passing on into the next step, so to speak."

Less than two months ago, AEROSMITH announced the "Peace Out" tour with special guest THE BLACK CROWES. Produced by Live Nation, the 40-date North American trek will kick off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 2, with stops in iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles's Kia Forum, New York's Madison Square Garden, Dallas's Moody Center, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago's United Center, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre on January 26 (their last visit at the Bell Centre was in April 2004). A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year's Eve 2023.

The band also shared news of Joey Kramer's absence from this touring run, saying: "While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of AEROSMITH, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

Most recently, AEROSMITH wrapped their critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, "Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild", at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The 90-minute live performance took fans deep diving into AEROSMITH's groundbreaking career with exclusive, unreleased audio and never-before-seen visuals from the band's archives produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning global visual effects studio Pixomondo.

Ahead of the residency, AEROSMITH returned to their hometown in Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park as part of the legendary band's 50th anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the iconic venue.

For more than a year, AEROSMITH's longtime drum tech John Douglas has been filling in on drums for Kramer, whose wife, Linda Gail Kramer, died in June 2022 at the age of 55. No cause of death has been revealed.

AEROSMITH played its first concert in more than two and a half years on September 4, 2022 in Bangor, Maine.

Prior to the show at Maine Savings Amphitheater, the band's last live performance took place in February 2020 in Las Vegas as part of AEROSMITH's "Deuces Are Wild" residency.

In May 2022, AEROSMITH announced that Tyler had entered a treatment program following a relapse, prompting the band to put their Las Vegas residency on a temporary hold.

Tyler had been struggling with drug and alcohol addiction since the mid-1980s. Over the course of the last four decades, he had relapsed several times, including in the early 2000s and 2009.

Joey has had his own health difficulties in recent years. Kramer suffered a health scare back in 2014, which was initially reported to be "heart-related complications".