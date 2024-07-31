JOE PERRY Doesn't Rule Out New Music From AEROSMITH: It's 'Definitely A Possibility'

Writer Andrew Daly of Rock Candy magazine sat down with legendary AEROSMITH guitarist Joe Perry for a wide-ranging interview where the 73-year-old insisted that new music from the Boston legends could certainly happen. "There's definitely a possibility," Perry said. "I know that Steven [Tyler, AEROSMITH singer] has got some stuff in his back pocket, so we'll see. I'm currently writing stuff for a new HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES album, but after that… What we are definitely doing is remixing some of the early AEROSMITH stuff and finding some interesting outtakes, so it'll be fun to look at that stuff."

AEROSMITH's last new material appeared on the "Music From Another Dimension!" album 12 years ago in 2012, so the band's fans have been starved of new material. Perry, Tyler, bassist Tom Hamilton, guitarist Brad Whitford and drummer John Douglas are heading out on the road for the last part of their "Peace Out" tour that was halted in September of 2023 when Tyler developed vocal problems. There were fears the vocalist might never sing again.

"It was pretty heavy," Perry told Andrew Daly. "Imagine being told that you might not ever do it again. It all can be taken away so easily." Now that AEROSMITH are finally back in the saddle it looks like their rejuvenation could be made complete with new music.

You can read the 12-page Joe Perry interview in issue 45 of Rock Candy, as well as in-depth stories and interviews with BLACK SABBATH, VAIN, FIREHOUSE, ANVIL, Sebastian Bach, Jon Anderson and more.

"Music From Another Dimension!" was released when AEROSMITH's label, Columbia Records, was reportedly going through a leadership change, and it ended up becoming a commercial disappointment.

When AEROSMITH announced the "Peace Out" tour in early 2023, the band also shared news of drummer Joey Kramer's absence from this touring run, saying: "While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of AEROSMITH, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

Prior to launching the "Peace Out" tour, AEROSMITH wrapped their critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, "Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild", at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The 90-minute live performance took fans deep diving into AEROSMITH's groundbreaking career with exclusive, unreleased audio and never-before-seen visuals from the band's archives produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning global visual effects studio Pixomondo.

Ahead of the residency, AEROSMITH returned to their hometown in Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park as part of the legendary band's 50th anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the iconic venue.

For more than two years, AEROSMITH's longtime drum tech John Douglas has been filling in on drums for Kramer, whose wife, Linda Gail Kramer, died in June 2022 at the age of 55. No cause of death has been revealed.

AEROSMITH played its first concert in more than two and a half years on September 4, 2022 in Bangor, Maine.

Prior to the show at Maine Savings Amphitheater, the band's last live performance took place in February 2020 in Las Vegas as part of AEROSMITH's "Deuces Are Wild" residency.

In May 2022, AEROSMITH announced that Tyler had entered a treatment program following a relapse, prompting the band to put their Las Vegas residency on a temporary hold.

Tyler had been struggling with drug and alcohol addiction since the mid-1980s. Over the course of the last four decades, he had relapsed several times, including in the early 2000s and 2009.

Joey has had his own health difficulties in recent years. Kramer suffered a health scare back in 2014, which was initially reported to be "heart-related complications".