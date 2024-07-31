  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

OVERKILL To Use Stand-In Bassist For Some Shows In September, Says BOBBY 'BLITZ' ELLSWORTH

July 31, 2024

In a new interview with Portugal's Caminhos Metálicos, OVERKILL frontman Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth spoke about the band's touring schedule, having played around 50 gigs during 2023 and early 2024. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "If you're in shape for it, you're in shape for it. It doesn't matter. When it ends, it ends. That's the thing. Something's gotta break. And so far nothing's broken. I mean, you can hear it on the on the [latest OVERKILL] record [2023's 'Scorched']. I'm talking about me personally. But then, to the contrary, D.D.'s [Verni, OVERKILL bassist] got a shoulder issue that's been going on for this entire time, even back to the last record, [2019's] 'The Wings Of War', it was beginning back then. So I think that the amount of shows that we did was actually a light amount. We would normally do more shows, if he was healthy enough to do them. And he's gotta rehab that shoulder, so he can only do so much, put so much stress on it… Then we do another tour coming up in September, and he's only gonna do — I think he's gonna do maybe 10 shows and then he's gonna go home and we're gonna have a replacement for him. So I suppose unless it breaks, in my situation, I can just keep going. My voice is clean. It's powerful. You can hear it on the record. I can bring that to the live stage. I can still move around. No broken bones. [Laughs] So let's play. This is what we do."

He added: "If you listen to 'Scorched', you can tell that we're in this for life, that we're lifers, that it's a lifestyle as opposed to just a career. So, to not be able to play 100 shows a year, it's a little bit disappointing because that's what I'm used to doing."

Verni sat out OVERKILL's April 2024 Latin American tour as he was recovering from shoulder surgery. Filling in for him on the trek was former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson. Verni returned to the live stage on May 17 at the Milwaukee Metal Fest at The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

OVERKILL's 10-date "Scorching Latin America 2024" tour kicked off on April 11 in Guadalajara, Mexico and included stops in Costa Rica, Chile and Peru before closing on April 28 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

OVERKILL will support KING DIAMOND on a North American tour this fall. The "Saint Lucifer's Hospital 1920" trek will commence on October 15 in San Antonio, Texas and run through December 6 in Dallas, Texas. Additional support on the tour will come from NIGHT DEMON.

"Scorched" was released in April 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP offered a new recording environment for OVERKILL as all members were able to record on their own. The mixing of the record was handled by Colin Richardson and his assistant engineer Chris Clancy. Johnny Rodd helped with producing vocals, and finally, Maor Appelbaum took over mastering and adding finishing touches. The band returned to artist Travis Smith to create the album cover art.

Richardson previously worked with OVERKILL on 1997's "From The Underground And Below", 2000's "Bloodletting" and 2003's "Killbox 13" albums.

Photo credit: Frank White

Find more on Overkill
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).