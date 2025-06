JOE PERRY Is 'Always Hoping' For Another AEROSMITH Concert: 'We'll Just Have To See'

During an appearance on the June 27 episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Joe Perry spoke about the possibility of AEROSMITH playing one final concert, less than a year after the legendary rockers announced that they were officially retiring from touring due to singer Steven Tyler's vocal injury. AEROSMITH made the announcement on August 2, 2024 — nearly one year after the now-77-year-old singer fractured his larynx during a September 2023 show. Perry said about the likelihood of another AEROSMITH show (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, yeah, I'm always hoping, but going on the road, it's a big deal pulling that together. It's one thing to sit there and look online and see who's touring and stuff, and there's dates that show up, but there's so much planning, and what it takes out of you physically, it's a lot more than people realize. It's one thing when you're doing it when you're 25 or 30, but it's another when you're starting to get up there like us. It's a really physical thing, going out on stage. And all that energy that you're putting out, that you're transferring to the audience, it takes something out of you in a physical and emotional way. And all of that energy that you give, that's flowing out there, that's making people feel good, it takes it out of you."

Perry added: "We talk probably a couple of times a week, and [Steven and I] played together up at a charity up in San Francisco [in late April]… So I don't know, man. But we're talking about it. I mean, except for anything on the calendar, we're all alive and well. So, we'll just have to see. I know there's gotta be at least another AEROSMITH gig, and I'm not looking forward to putting the setlist together for that one. But I don't know, man. We'll just have to see. I've always played like every show's the last one. I hate to sound like it's a downer, but I give it up every night."

Asked by host Eddie Trunk if Tyler seems well enough to be able to play a full AEROSMITH concert and whether he thinks Steven "would like to do that", Joe said: "I think he would. I think it's just a matter of getting there. We're up there [in age], man. And it's a lot. It was interesting, with COVID and everybody being home for that length of time, it was, like, 'Oh, so this is how other people live.' Actually sleeping in your own bed every night and hopefully not feeling shitty from COVID. In the beginning, it was pretty bad. But it really, really opens your eyes. I don't think I've gone a year without something on the calendar and having to be somewhere. So that's the bigger picture. [We enjoy being home] or doing other things. We all have stuff we like to do. And you can't [do those things when you are touring], whatever it is. So, I've got enough left in me. I still wanna do it. But right now, for [THE JOE PERRY PROJECT], I'm gonna be taking it out [this August] and giving it up, and I'm just glad I've got these guys to open up enough time to come along. So, we'll see what happens."

THE JOE PERRY PROJECT, featuring Perry with musicians from AEROSMITH, THE BLACK CROWES and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, will play eight U.S. tour dates in August.

The 2025 lineup of THE JOE PERRY PROJECT will feature AEROSMITH guitarists Perry and Brad Whitford with the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers' touring keyboardist/backing vocalist Buck Johnson, along with THE BLACK CROWES' Chris Robinson on lead vocals and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS members Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz on bass and drums, respectively.

Perry and Tyler performed together for the first time in nearly two years at a private concert the singer hosted on April 30 in San Francisco, California. The event was a benefit for Janie's Fund, the initiative Tyler created in order to bring hope and healing to girls and young women who have experienced trauma.

AEROSMITH's "Peace Out" tour came to a halt after what turned out to be a final gig in Elmont, New York on September 9, 2023. That show came just three dates into the trek, which was supposed to last through February 2024. Tyler said in a statement at the time that the injury caused bleeding but that he hoped he and his AEROSMITH bandmates would be back on the road after postponing a few shows.

The rescheduled "Peace Out" tour was due to begin September 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with special guests THE BLACK CROWES.

Tyler released a solo LP in 2016.