JOE SATRIANI And STEVE VAI Recruit GLENN HUGHES For Debut SATCHVAI Band Song 'I Wanna Play My Guitar'

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai have released the debut song from their SATCHVAI band, "I Wanna Play My Guitar". The track features Satriani and Vai alongside rhythm guitarist Pete Thorn, bassist Marco Mendoza and drummer Kenny Aronoff, with a guest appearance by Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION) on vocals.

"When I started writing this song, I had no idea how important the contributions from Glenn and Steve would be," Satriani told Guitar Player, which premiered "I Wanna Play My Guitar". "What they brought to the track made it all happen."

According to Joe, he originally approached Hughes and THE DARKNESS's Justin Hawkins to both sing on the track. "I got this crazy idea on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise where Glenn and Justin were both performing," he explained. "Unfortunately, when I got back from the cruise, I tested positive for COVID and I entered into a 10-day fog, forgetting if I had sent the invitations to collaborate. When I finally recovered, I heard back from Justin's people that THE DARKNESS was going to be releasing a record at the same time and he wouldn't be able to contribute to the song, so I sent a rough demo to Glenn and he was into it."

When Satriani and Vai first announced the members of the SATCHVAI band in January, Joe said: "Finding the right musicians for the SATCHVAI band was at first a daunting task, then an exciting one; there are so many great musicians to choose from! It's no secret that the chemistry between players will always be the thing that makes them a magical live band, and we've found that chemistry with Kenny, Marco and Pete. The upcoming shows will focus on not only our respective solo works, but also the music from our new album. We are so excited to get this show on the road and celebrate it with all of our fans!"

As Vai explained: "When considering forming one band around myself and Joe we talked about the qualities needed for each position, bass, drums, rhythm guitar. It was a surprising challenge to find the right fits."

Drummer Kenny Aronoff is no stranger to Satriani fans. He has toured alongside Joe as part of the CHICKENFOOT band, joined on Satriani solo tours since 2019, played on "The Elephant Of Mars" album, and most recently stepped in for Jason Bonham on "The Best Of All Worlds" tour with Satriani, Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony.

"What can I say about the legendary Kenny Aronoff that I haven't said before?" asked Satriani. "No other drummer has the sound, feel, time, groove, and swagger like Kenny. He's an exceptional human being too. He's supernatural!"

"Kenny is the quintessential rock drummer," said Vai. "His time is bulletproof, his tone is fat and clean, and his ability to respond in an improvisational setting is instant. Besides that, he's one of the easiest and most fun guys to tour with — an essential quality on the road."

When it came to adding a rhythm guitarist and bass player, the duo was challenged to find the right combo. Vai had been aware of Pete Thorn for quite a while and knew he was perfect for their band. As Vai explained: "Pete's playing is rock solid with a huge tone in his fingers. His rhythm playing is tight and in tune in a way that's rare, and his intonation is stunning. He's the perfect musician for this band, and we couldn't be happier to have him."

Satriani agreed: "Pete is an all-around monster guitarist. He has that rare ability to shine on rhythm and lead guitar, switching back and forth with finesse. He's got the technical abilities and the rock 'n' roll attitude Steve, and I were hoping to find for our band."

Then came the choice for bassist. Vai said of the addition of Marco Mendoza: "Marco is a bass phenomenon. With his six-string fretless, his bass sings with perfect intonation and swooning vibrato. His wide, rich tone and masterful control of dynamics will bring a new dimension to our songs."

With Satriani echoing, "Marco's musicianship is boundless. He's got a special magic to his bass playing; it's both foundational and out front at the same time. Together with his exceptional singing voice and stage presence, he will be a driving force in our band."

Aronoff said: "I've been performing and recording music with Joe Satriani since 2012 (CHICKENFOOT, Sammy Hagar, G3 and Joe's band) and have performed live with Steve Vai, but the next level is RIGHT NOW because I am joining the SATCHVAI band for a two-month tour this summer in Europe. I am pumped, excited and ready to kick ass!"

Thorn stated: "It sounds like something out of a mad fantastical dream that the 14-year-old guitar-obsessed me would have had….'Joe Satriani and Steve Vai called, they want you to join their new band!' And then I'd wake up and go to 9th grade math class! But it's real! It's a mind-blowing opportunity, and yet I also feel like I've arrived exactly where I've always wanted to be. I'm beyond excited to be of musical service to these legends, and to rock out!"

Mendoza said: "I have to say that getting invited to be part of a great project like this is monumental for me personally! I know it's going to be something very special, and I can't wait to get it started."

The SATCHVAI band tour will kick off on June 13 and feature stops in major cities like London, Paris, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam, and will also include performances at major European summer festivals including Hellfest, Umbria Jazz Festival and Guitares en Scene Fest. The tour is set to conclude in early August.

Celebrating nearly five decades of musical friendship, Joe Satriani and Steve Vai made their first musical collaboration debut in March 2024. "The Sea Of Emotion, Pt. 1" showcased the unmatched synergy between these two legendary guitarists as they seamlessly traded solo sections throughout the nearly six-minute opus.