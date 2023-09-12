JOE SATRIANI, ERIC JOHNSON And STEVE VAI To Reunite For 2024 Edition Of 'G3' Tour

Conceived in 1995 by the multi-Grammy-nominated guitarist Joe Satriani, the inaugural "G3" tour took place in 1996, bringing together three of the most iconic and virtuosic guitarists of their time: Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai. Known for their incredible technical prowess, musical innovation and unique styles, the "G3" tour was a celebration of guitar mastery and proved extremely popular, captivating audiences worldwide. Though the lineup has continually changed over the last 29 years since its inception, Satriani is celebrating "G3" in 2024 by reuniting the original trio: Satriani, Johnson and Vai. The tour is set to begin on January 23, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona, hitting eleven cities before winding up with a pair of shows at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Artist ticket pre-sales are set to begin on September 13 at 10 a.m. local time (code: R3UNION) with local presale on September 14 at 10 a.m. local time. The public on-sale is Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages will also be available.

Excited to share the news, Satriani commented: "Reuniting the original 'G3' line up is a dream come true for me. I can't wait to take the stage with Eric and Steve again!"

Added Johnson: "It's going to be an honor to reunite with Joe and Steve and do the 'G3' tour together again. I'm proud to be a part of it."

Vai stated: "It's always an honor to contribute to a 'G3' tour, and to be with Joe and Eric again playing on stage is like living life to its fullest!"

With every incarnation of "G3", each guitarist performed their solo sets, showcasing their individual brilliance, and then collaborated for a mind-blowing jam session that left fans in awe. Over the decades, the tour has received much critical acclaim and the chemistry between the three guitarists on stage was undeniable, creating an unforgettable experience for guitar enthusiasts and music lovers alike. Each edition of the tour brought its own unique flair, showcasing the ever-evolving landscape of guitar playing while highlighting the talents of the iconic players from different generations and genres. It continues to be a hallmark event for guitar aficionadas across the globe.

Since its inception in 1995, "G3" has featured many iconic guitarists, including Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Yngwie Malmsteen, John Petrucci, Robert Fripp, Paul Gilbert, Steve Morse, Steve Lukather, Uli Jon Roth, Michael Schenker, Adrian Legg and Phil Collen, along with many other special guests, including Al Di Meola, Tony MacAlpine, Johnny Hiland, Keith More, Chris Duarte, Andy Timmons, Neal Schon, Gary Hoey, Brian May, Billy Gibbons, Johnny A, George Lynch, Patrick Rondat, Guthrie Govan, Alejandro Silva and Eric Sardinas.

The "G3" tour expanded its reach beyond the U.S., venturing into different continents, allowing fans from all corners of the globe to experience the magic of this guitar extravaganza. With each passing year, the tour attracted new talents and saw the return of beloved guitar heroes, further solidifying its reputation as a must-see event. The tour also became a platform for collaboration and experimentation, with guitarists often jamming together and pushing the boundaries of what the instrument can do. The camaraderie among the performers and their shared passion for guitar music created an atmosphere of mutual respect and admiration on stage.

"G3" 2024 tour featuring Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, Steve Vai:

January 23 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

January 25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Resort & Casino

January 26 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Ballroom

January 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

January 29 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

January 31 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

February 01 - Salem, OR - Historic Elsinore Theatre

February 02 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Reno

February 03 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

February 05 - Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre

February 07 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia

February 09 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

February 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

For more information on shows, ticketing and VIP packages, visit G3tour.com.