JOHN 5 Announces First Solo Tour Since Joining MÖTLEY CRÜE

August 9, 2023

JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES, the band led by former MARILYN MANSON and ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5, has announced the first tour since he joined MÖTLEY CRÜE as the replacement for Mick Mars. The trek will kick off NAMM weekend in January 2024 with two special Southern California performances with special guest Jared James Nichols before continuing through early March.

John 5 said: "I am really looking forward to see all of you monsters on the road!"

Tour dates:

Jan. 26 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory - w/Jared James Nichols
Jan. 27 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater - w/Jared James Nichols
Jan. 28 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd
Jan. 30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
Feb. 01 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
Feb. 02 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino
Feb. 03 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center
Feb. 04 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Event Center
Feb. 06 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
Feb. 07 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note
Feb. 08 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern
Feb. 09 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
Feb. 10 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
Feb. 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Feb. 13 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box
Feb. 14 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
Feb. 15 - NYC, NY - Gramercy Theater
Feb. 19 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
Feb. 20 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
Feb. 21 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft @ Centerstage
Feb. 23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Feb. 24 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
Feb. 25 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine
Feb. 27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
Feb. 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
Feb. 29 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile
Mar. 01 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. EDT.

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. As well as a songwriter/guitarist for hire, John 5 has shared the stage as axeman for ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON and JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford. He has also worked with an impressive array of names, from all walks of music, including Steve Perry, KD Lang, Rod Stewart, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Tina Guo, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Meat Loaf, Ricky Martin and Steven Adler.

John 5 has worked with a varied range of artists, performing as guitarist for some of the biggest headlining rock bands in the world. Slash has called John 5 "one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around" and Rob Zombie has dubbed him "a fucking shredder". John 5 has released seven solo albums to date, as well as a remix album.

In 2015, following a series of web shows to celebrate the release of his solo album "Careful With That Axe", John 5 decided to take his solo set on tour and formed THE CREATURES band to support his live shows. Initially joined by long-term friend Rodger Carter on drums, the band continues touring to this day, and now work as a unit on 5's solo albums, including "Season Of The Witch", the live album "It's Alive", "Invasion" and 2021's "Sinner".

In October 2022, it was revealed that John 5 would be joining MÖTLEY CRÜE as their guitarist following the announcement that Mick Mars would be retiring. John 5 is currently on the road with MÖTLEY CRÜE as part of "The World Tour" with DEF LEPPARD.

Photo credit: Jeff Graham

