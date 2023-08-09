JOHN 5 Announces First Solo Tour Since Joining MÖTLEY CRÜE

JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES, the band led by former MARILYN MANSON and ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5, has announced the first tour since he joined MÖTLEY CRÜE as the replacement for Mick Mars. The trek will kick off NAMM weekend in January 2024 with two special Southern California performances with special guest Jared James Nichols before continuing through early March.

John 5 said: "I am really looking forward to see all of you monsters on the road!"

Tour dates:

Jan. 26 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory - w/Jared James Nichols

Jan. 27 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater - w/Jared James Nichols

Jan. 28 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

Jan. 30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

Feb. 01 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

Feb. 02 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino

Feb. 03 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

Feb. 04 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Event Center

Feb. 06 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

Feb. 07 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

Feb. 08 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern

Feb. 09 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

Feb. 10 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

Feb. 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

Feb. 13 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

Feb. 14 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

Feb. 15 - NYC, NY - Gramercy Theater

Feb. 19 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

Feb. 20 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

Feb. 21 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft @ Centerstage

Feb. 23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Feb. 24 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

Feb. 25 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

Feb. 27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

Feb. 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Feb. 29 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

Mar. 01 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. EDT.

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. As well as a songwriter/guitarist for hire, John 5 has shared the stage as axeman for ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON and JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford. He has also worked with an impressive array of names, from all walks of music, including Steve Perry, KD Lang, Rod Stewart, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Tina Guo, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Meat Loaf, Ricky Martin and Steven Adler.

John 5 has worked with a varied range of artists, performing as guitarist for some of the biggest headlining rock bands in the world. Slash has called John 5 "one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around" and Rob Zombie has dubbed him "a fucking shredder". John 5 has released seven solo albums to date, as well as a remix album.

In 2015, following a series of web shows to celebrate the release of his solo album "Careful With That Axe", John 5 decided to take his solo set on tour and formed THE CREATURES band to support his live shows. Initially joined by long-term friend Rodger Carter on drums, the band continues touring to this day, and now work as a unit on 5's solo albums, including "Season Of The Witch", the live album "It's Alive", "Invasion" and 2021's "Sinner".

In October 2022, it was revealed that John 5 would be joining MÖTLEY CRÜE as their guitarist following the announcement that Mick Mars would be retiring. John 5 is currently on the road with MÖTLEY CRÜE as part of "The World Tour" with DEF LEPPARD.

Photo credit: Jeff Graham