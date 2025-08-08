JOHN 5 Announces More 'Ghost' Album Details, Shares Music Video For 'Deviant'

John 5 will release a new solo album, "Ghost", on October 10. Produced by Barry Pointer, the LP's second single, "Deviant", features drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Bryan Beller of THE ARISTOCRATS. "Deviant" follows previously released singles "Hollywood Story" and "Fiend".

The Michael Sarna-directed music video for "Deviant" can be seen below.

John 5 comments: "'Ghost' is perhaps my proudest achievement to date. To me, the meaning of life is doing what you love. And this is what I love. I am surrounded by ghosts in my life and I needed to honor them with this album. It is what I was meant to do.

"I'm so happy to have had some incredibly talented friends join me on this album. On 'Deviant', Stephen Perkins's drums helped bring the track to life. And having the great Bryan Beller on bass... you can't get much better than that."

The full track listing for "Ghost" is as follows:

01. Wicked World

02. Deviant (ft. Stephen Perkins on drums)

03. Strung Out

04. L.A. Express

05. Hollywood Story

06. Fiend (ft. Kenny Aronoff on drums)

07. Ghost

08. Moon Glow (ft. Matt Bissonette on bass and Marco Minnemann on drums)

09. You, Me And The Devil Makes Three (ft. Tommy Lee on hand claps and foot stomps)

10. Executioner (ft. Gregg Bissonette on drums)

John 5's longtime drummer Alex Mercado is featured on all other tracks.

On September 12, John 5 will join his MÖTLEY CRÜE bandmates as they kick off their highly anticipated 10-show residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. September 12 also marks the release of "From The Beginning, The Definitive Collection Of Mötley Crüe Hits" via BMG.

Following the MÖTLEY CRÜE residency, John 5, along with Alex Mercado, will also head out with fellow guitar great Richie Kotzen for the first time ever on an extensive co-headlining tour beginning October 16.

Says John 5: "I've got a brand-new show and a whole bunch of songs we haven't played in a long time plus all your favorites. I'm super excited! I love touring with other great guitarists like Richie Kotzen! It's gonna be a Noodle-Palooza."

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. As well as being a songwriter/guitarist for hire, John 5 has shared the stage as axe-man for Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and Rob Halford. He has also worked with an impressive array of names, from all walks of music, including KD Lang, Rod Stewart, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Tina Guo, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Meat Loaf, Dolly Parton and Ricky Martin. In October 2022, it was announced that John 5 would be joining MÖTLEY CRÜE as their guitarist following Mick Mars's decision to retire from the road. John 5 continues to tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE, including an upcoming residency in Las Vegas in 2025.

John's most recent solo album, "Sinner", came out in 2021. The first single from the LP, "Qué Pasa", featured a guest appearance by MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine. "Sinner" also included a guest appearance by original KISS drummer Peter Criss on a cover of "Georgia On My Mind", a 1930s classic by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell that became famous thanks to Ray Charles decades later.

In the last four years, John 5 has been involved in numerous projects, including completing his documentary, which includes testimonials from the likes of Joe Satriani, Rob Halford, the late Gary Rossington, Michael Anthony and Rudy Sarzo, among others. He's also announced the opening of his KISS museum, featuring his own personal mementoes and rare artifacts from the group's early years.

Slash has called John 5 "one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around," and Rob Zombie has dubbed him "a fucking shredder."

John 5 has released ten solo albums to date, as well as a remix album.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin