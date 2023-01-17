JOHN 5, RIKKI ROCKETT And RICHARD FORTUS Confirmed For 'Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp: 80s Anthems'

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, the experiential music camp giving fans the opportunity to make their rock star dreams a reality, has "80s Anthems" camp featuring John 5, former guitarist for ROB ZOMBIE and MARILYN MANSON and current guitarist for MÖTLEY CRÜE; Rikki Rockett, drummer and co-founder of POISON; and Richard Fortus, guitarist for GUNS N' ROSES. Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp: 80s Anthems" runs May 4-7 in Los Angeles, culminating with two live performances by campers: one at the Viper Room on May 6, and one at the Whisky A Go Go on May 7. The camp is open for registration now at www.rockcamp.com.

Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has become part of American popular culture — from a Mick Jagger cameo in "The Simpsons" to "Rock Camp - The Movie", a documentary now streaming for free on Amazon Prime and chronicling campers' once-in-a-lifetime experiences, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has built a tradition of extracting ordinary people from their daily lives and giving them the opportunity of a lifetime: to live out their dreams of performing with their musical heroes.

"I can't wait to relive the 80s, jamming out to the most iconic and huge rock anthems of the decade at Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp with my fellow campers," said Rockett. "See you there, and prepare to lead the Whisky A Go Go in some epic sing-a-longs."

"80s Anthems" follows "A Whole Lotta Rock: From Led Zeppelin To Soundgarden To Stone Temple Pilots", where campers will have the opportunity to join SOUNDGARDEN's Kim Thayil and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' Robert and Dean DeLeo in Los Angeles March 16-19, 2023.

Past Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp mentors have included Alice Cooper, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Roger Daltrey, who said of his experience, "It's an amazing experience and it makes you remember where you came from."

John 5 is a guitarist who is best known for his work as a solo artist and as the lead guitarist for Marilyn Manson. He has also played with other notable bands and artists, such as Rob Zombie, Lita Ford and David Lee Roth. In 2023, John was into MÖTLEY CRÜE to replace original guitarist Mick Mars who's retiring from touring, and will embark on a world tour. John has joined the band with its original lineup consisting of vocalist Vince Neil, bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee.

Rockett is an American drummer, best known as the drummer for the glam metal band POISON. Rockett co-founded POISON in 1983, and the band achieved great success in the 1980s and 1990s with hits such as "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" and "Unskinny Bop". Rockett is known for his energetic drumming style and has been a key member of POISON for over four decades. In addition to his work with POISON, Rockett has also worked as a producer and songwriter. He continues to tour and record with the band to this day.

Fortus is the guitarist of the hard rock band GUNS N' ROSES, with whom he has recorded one studio album, since 2001. Fortus has also collaborated extensively with THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS frontman Richard Butler and fellow GUNS N' ROSES bandmate Frank Ferrer. Aside from lead singer Axl Rose and keyboardist Dizzy Reed, Fortus is the longest-tenured member of GUNS N' ROSES, having been with the band continuously since 2001.