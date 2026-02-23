JOHN 5: 'With MÖTLEY CRÜE, I Don't Play One Lick Extra That Is Not Recorded On Those Records'

In a new interview with U.K.'s Soundsphere, acclaimed hard rock guitarist John 5 was asked how he makes himself "undeniable" when it comes to working with iconic artists like MÖTLEY CRÜE. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think when I start working with someone, it's so important to me — I mean, now I'm being so honest, it's so important to me to make that band so happy and make their fans so happy. And sometimes it's more than what the artist — sometimes I'm pushing more than what the artist wants. I just want it to be so great. And I'm not saying, like, 'Oh, look at me, look at me.' I will hold and stand back and listen, 'cause I'm not there for myself. I'm there for that band. So I will play when I'm supposed to play, but I think what's most important, not play when I'm not supposed to play. And that's why every artist that I've worked for has been good because I understand that. I understand my role. I'm not, like, 'Hey, look at me.' Not at all. That's what the solo stuff's there for. Even with MÖTLEY CRÜE, I don't play one lick extra that is not recorded on those records — except for the end of 'Wild Side', where there's no singing going on, they said, 'Okay, go a little nuts here.' But everything else, I just play exactly how it's recorded because it's so important to me and to the fans because they listened to this for 45 years, these songs, and all of a sudden someone's playing solos over it. They're, like, 'Hey, what's that? I don't recognize that or really like that. But I don't know — that's why I think I've had really good luck playing with artists, because if they say, 'Hey, do this,' then I'll do it. If they say, 'Just play it like how it is,' I'll play it like how it is. I think it's important."

Back in 2023, John 5 told Guitar World magazine that he spent "every day for months" going through MÖTLEY CRÜE's back catalog in order to learn every solo note for note.

"I wanted to play those solos exactly as they were written," he explained. "Those solos are so important to me as a fan, and they're so important to the audience. The squeals in 'Looks That Kill' or the harmonics in 'Dr. Feelgood' — these are very important to me and the world."

He continued: "It's like you're looking at some sheet music; you're looking at Mozart, and you're, like, 'Well, I'm gonna improvise over this part.' No. That's how those songs were written, how they were recorded, and how they should be performed. I wanted to give those songs respect."

John added: "I checked with the guys and said, 'I'm going to play them as they are on the records.' They said, 'Okay, well, you can have a solo.' And that's when I go completely berserk. It's kind of a perfect situation."

Earlier this month, John 5 announced a European tour for May 2026. Apart from a few shows in 2016, this is John's first-ever solo tour in these territories.

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. John has shared stages and recording studios with Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, David Lee Roth, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Meat Loaf, Dolly Parton and more, and is now a member of MÖTLEY CRÜE.

Since 2011 John has released a dozen solo albums highlighting his unique style of playing that has been entertaining and impressing audiences around world. His latest album was the critically acclaimed "Ghost", released in October 2025.

The tour will include 12 U.K. appearances along with shows in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland and the Czech Republic.

In an October 2025 interview with Orlando Weekly, John 5 stated about the touring lifestyle: "I really love being on the road. A lot of people aren't cut out for it, but I just really, really enjoy it. It's super relaxing."

He added: "I am very health-conscious all the time but especially on the road. I try to go to bed around the same time every night because getting sleep is the most important thing you can do, eat right, and take vitamins. It's not the rock and roll answer people expect, but it's true. That's how I stay ready for 50 shows in a row."

In October 2022, it was announced that John 5 would be joining MÖTLEY CRÜE as their guitarist following Mick Mars's decision to retire from the road. John 5 continues to tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE, including an upcoming U.S. summer 2026 tour.

Slash has called John 5 "one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around," and Rob Zombie has dubbed him "a fucking shredder."