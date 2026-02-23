PENNYWISE Announces Spring 2026 West Coast Tour With CIRCLE JERKS, H2O And DFL

PENNYWISE will hit the West Coast this May for a seven-date run through California and Arizona, joined by fellow punk mainstays CIRCLE JERKS, H2O and DFL.

Tickets for the upcoming run will go on sale this Friday, February 27 at 10 a.m. local time. An artist presale begins today (Monday, February 23) at 12 (noon) Pacific (code: BROHYMN). Tickets and additional information are available at Pennywisdom.com.

PENNYWISE West Coast 2026 tour dates:

May 08 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

May 09 - Berkeley, CA UC @ Theatre

May 10 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

May 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 15 - San Diego, CA 2 Soma

May 16 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

May 17 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Full list of upcoming PENNYWISE shows:

March 20 - Santiago, CL @ Teatro Caupolicán

March 22 - Buenos Aries, AR @ Groove

March 24 - Porto Alegre, BR @ URB Stage

March 25 - Florianópolis, BR @ Life Club Floripa

March 27 - Curitiba, BR @ Piazza Notte

March 28 - São Paulo, BR @ Terra SP

March 29 - Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Sacadura 154

March 31 - São Paulo, BR @ Audio

May 22 - Brasília, BR @ Pořao Do Rock Festival

May 29-30 - Pont Rouge, QC @ Red Bridge Fest

June 28 - London, UK @ Crystal Palace Park

June 30 - Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu dos Recreios

July 01 - Madrid, ES @ Riviera

July 02 - Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

July 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Zions Bank Stadium

Formed in Hermosa Beach in 1988, PENNYWISE helped define the melodic hardcore sound that emerged from Southern California’s late ‘80s punk underground. Over the past three-plus decades, the band has built an international following through relentless touring and a discography that includes classic tracks like "Fuck Authority", "Alien" and "Bro Hymn".

PENNYWISE is Jim Lindberg (vocals),Fletcher Dragge (guitar),Byron McMackin (drums) and Randy Bradbury (bass).

The band's most recent album is "Never Gonna Die" (2018).

Photo courtesy of PENNYWISE