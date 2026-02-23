PENNYWISE Announces Spring 2026 West Coast Tour With CIRCLE JERKS, H2O And DFL

PENNYWISE Announces Spring 2026 West Coast Tour With CIRCLE JERKS, H2O And DFLFebruary 23, 2026
PENNYWISE will hit the West Coast this May for a seven-date run through California and Arizona, joined by fellow punk mainstays CIRCLE JERKS, H2O and DFL.
Tickets for the upcoming run will go on sale this Friday, February 27 at 10 a.m. local time. An artist presale begins today (Monday, February 23) at 12 (noon) Pacific (code: BROHYMN). Tickets and additional information are available at Pennywisdom.com.
Full list of upcoming PENNYWISE shows:
March 20 - Santiago, CL @ Teatro Caupolicán
March 22 - Buenos Aries, AR @ Groove
March 24 - Porto Alegre, BR @ URB Stage
March 25 - Florianópolis, BR @ Life Club Floripa
March 27 - Curitiba, BR @ Piazza Notte
March 28 - São Paulo, BR @ Terra SP
March 29 - Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Sacadura 154
March 31 - São Paulo, BR @ Audio
May 08 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
May 09 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
May 10 -Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
May 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
May 15 - San Diego, CA @ Soma
May 16 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
May 17 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
May 22 - Brasília, BR @ Pořao Do Rock Festival
May 29-30 - Pont Rouge, QC @ Red Bridge Fest
June 28 - London, UK @ Crystal Palace Park
June 30 - Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu dos Recreios
July 01 - Madrid, ES @ Riviera
July 02 - Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
July 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Zions Bank Stadium
Formed in Hermosa Beach in 1988, PENNYWISE helped define the melodic hardcore sound that emerged from Southern California’s late ‘80s punk underground. Over the past three-plus decades, the band has built an international following through relentless touring and a discography that includes classic tracks like "Fuck Authority", "Alien" and "Bro Hymn".
PENNYWISE is Jim Lindberg (vocals),Fletcher Dragge (guitar),Byron McMackin (drums) and Randy Bradbury (bass).
The band's most recent album is "Never Gonna Die" (2018).
Photo courtesy of PENNYWISE