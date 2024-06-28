JOHN BONHAM's Grandson JAGER HENRY Announces Debut EP, 'Heart Of Thorns'

Stepping out from the shadows of family history is always a challenge, but when your surname is that of two of the most famous drummers in musical history, the task can be even more daunting. For Jager Henry — son of powerhouse drummer Jason Bonham and the grandson of LED ZEPPELIN drum icon John Bonham — carving his own path has always been in his blood. Choosing to showcase his creativity via being a vocalist and songwriter is never more apparent than on his debut EP "Heart Of Thorns" — scheduled for release on August 23 via Born Sad Records. The eight-track EP is the perfect launching pad to introduce Jager to the world. The new EP is now available for pre-save via all digital service providers and for pre-order in physical configurations.

From the ethereal opening of "Preface" to the frenetic outro of "Mortal Sacrifice", Jager Henry compiles a collection of songs that showcase his numerous musical influences. Tracks like "Déjà Vu", "Lighthouse" and "Bite Down" all complement the marrying of electronic, industrial, rock and metal that Jager Henry does so well. The first single is the title track "Heart Of Thorns" which features Lil Lotus — another newcomer who has been getting a loyal following online garnering almost 200,00 monthly listeners on Spotify. The video for the first single is a vision and concept created by Jager Henry and can be seen below.

"Heart Of Thorns" track listing:

01. Preface

02. Heart Of Thorns (feat. Lil Lotus)

03. Deja Vu

04. Breaking Down

05. Lighthouse

06. Closer To Heaven (feat. Noah Thomas)

07. Bite Down

08. Mortal Sacrifice

Jager Henry will be bringing the "Heart Of Thorns" EP to the masses when he performs at the upcoming Louder Than Life (September 27) and Aftershock (October 13) festivals this year. He recently wrapped a spring tour opening for his father's JBLZE (JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING) where he won over the audience nightly with his energetic live performances. More tour dates will be announced in the near future and all touring and ticket information can be found at www.jagerhenry.com.

Music medicates even the deepest wounds. Jager Henry not only harnesses this power in his songs, but he also transmits it out loud through an intriguing and infectious hybrid of rock, metal, and alternative. One moment, he might scream straight from the gut over gnashing distortion only to enrapture with an airy melody in the next. He unassumingly continues one of the most respected bloodlines in rock 'n' roll history, yet he heeds his own calling as a frontman and songwriter. Clear intent defines his 2024 self-titled independent debut EP, "Heart Of Thorns".

In 2021, Jason told Forbes about his son: "My son, he's got that thing I remember having when I was 23 — that 'I'm gonna be the greatest there is!' thing. Before the world has really sucked it out of you. When you think that everything you do is amazing and everyone should listen to it. He's in that stage of his life where he's the coolest dude in the world. And the great thing about him is his work ethic. When he really wants something, he's amazing."

Photo: Jessica Christian