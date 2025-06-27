JOHN BONHAM's Grandson JAGER HENRY Releases New Single 'Help'

Building on the success of his 2024 EP "Heart Of Thorns", Jager Henry — the grandson of iconic LED ZEPPELIN drummer John Bonham and son of Jason Bonham — is stepping in to his own spotlight with the release of his new single "Help", out now via Bornsad Records. Jager's first piece of new music in 2025, "Help" is a driving song that showcases the musical style that he has come to be known for. The current lineup of Jager Henry on vocals, Niño on guitars, Cash Lane on bass and Michael Rose on drums delivers a memorable track all in less than three minutes. The song starts with Jager screaming the lyrics "So save yourself you need it now, You cry for help but no one's round" before building to a driving chorus of hope and inspiration. The song is now available via all digital service providers.

To coincide with the new song being released, Jager Henry has dropped an official music video for "Help". The video alternates from black-and-white footage to color imagery as the band performs along a cast of characters that depict those needing help. It also creates a commentary on the influence of media in the lives of those that can be consumed by it. The video was directed by Abraham Rasmussen of Lost Noise and can be seen below.

"The world tilts, fractures, and falls — slowly, then all at once. 'Help' unfolds like a dream at the edge of waking, where cities crumble in silence and the sky hangs heavy with things unsaid," explains Jager Henry.

"Heart Of Thorns" EP is the perfect launching pad to introduce Jager to the world, combining numerous musical influences including rock, metal and alternative.

Fresh off a string of successful shows performing alongside SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET, LETDOWN and JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING as well as appearances at Louder Than Life and Aftershock, Jager Henry will open for BLOODYWOOD alongside EKOH and LEDRONES for the California leg of their U.S. run. He is also scheduled to perform and Warped Tour in Orlando, Florida over the weekend of November 15-16. He will be playing more soon-to-be-announced dates in 2025.

Jager Henry tour dates:

Jul. 24 - San Diego, CA - of Blues San Diego *

Jul. 25 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim *

Jul. 26 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre *

Nov 15-16 - Orlando, FL - Warped Tour 2025 - Camping World Stadium Campus

* Opening for BLOODYWOOD

Why did Jager decide against using his well-known Bonham last name for his music project? In his own words, "I was always talked about due to my last name, so I thought why not switch it up a little and just basically took my last name and replaced it with my middle name and it had a nice ring to it."

Photo credit: Juan Flores