RAMONES: Dolby Atmos Mixes Of Band's First Four Albums Available As Blu-Ray Collection '1!2!3!4!'June 27, 2025
Rhino presents the first four RAMONES albums in Dolby Atmos on Blu-ray for the first time today with a new boxed set, "1!2!3!4! The Ramones Atmos Collection". Limited to 2,000 copies, it's available exclusively at Rhino.com and WMG stores internationally and includes "Ramones", "Leave Home", "Rocket To Russia" and "Road To Ruin".
The Blu-ray audio set also features each album's original stereo mixes, now in hi-resolution. Ed Stasium — who originally engineered three of the albums — created the Atmos mixes for "Leave Home", "Rocket To Russia" and "Road To Ruin". Craig Leon, who produced the band's 1976 debut, contributed the Atmos mix for "Ramones".
"These Atmos mixes present the RAMONES' recordings with the clarity and power with which I always imagined hearing them," Stasium says. "It might sound a bit cliché, but I find listening to them to be like seeing the sequence from 'The Wizard Of Oz' where the film morphs from black and white to color. These Dolby Atmos mixes are transforming the original mixes from 16mm black and white into vivid IMAX!"
Formed in Queens, New York, the RAMONES — Joey Ramone (vocals),Johnny Ramone (guitar),Dee Dee Ramone (bass) and Tommy Ramone (drums) — stripped rock to its core and helped ignite the punk movement. Their 1976 self-titled debut was fast, loud, and relentless, cutting through the era's excess with buzzsaw guitars and a defiant attitude. "Leave Home" arrived soon after, delivering sharper pacing and a stronger sonic punch. "Rocket To Russia" built on that momentum, combining early rock 'n' roll influences with a harder edge. By the time "Road To Ruin" arrived in 1978, Marky Ramone had joined on drums as the band embraced a more ambitious approach that carried their sound into new territory. The set highlights many of the band's best-loved songs, including "Blitzkrieg Bop", "Sheena Is A Punk Rocker", "I Wanna Be Sedated" and "Rockaway Beach".
"1!2!3!4! The Ramones Atmos Collection" track listing
Ramones (1976)
01. Blitzkrieg Bop
02. Beat On The Brat
03. Judy Is A Punk
04. I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend
05. Chain Saw
06. Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue
07. I Don't Wanna Go Down To The Basement
08. Loudmouth
09. Havana Affair
10. Listen To My Heart
11. 53rd & 3rd
12. Let's Dance
13. I Don't Wanna Walk Around With You
14. Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World
Leave Home (1977)
01. Glad To See You Go
02. Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment
03. I Remember You
04. Oh Oh I Love Her So
05. Carbona Not Glue
06. Suzy Is A Headbanger
07. Pinhead
08. Now I Wanna Be A Good Boy
09. Swallow My Pride
10. What's Your Game
11. California Sun
12. Commando
13. You're Gonna Kill That Girl
14. You Should Never Have Opened That Door
Rocket To Russia (1977)
01. Cretin Hop
02. Rockaway Beach
03. Here Today, Gone Tomorrow
04. Locket Love
05. I Don't Care
06. Sheena Is A Punk Rocker
07. We're A Happy Family
08. Teenage Lobotomy
09. Do You Wanna Dance?
10. I Wanna Be Well
11. I Can't Give You Anything
12. Ramona
13. Surfin' Bird
14. Why Is It Always This Way?
Road To Ruin (1978)
01. I Just Want To Have Something To Do
02. I Wanted Everything
03. Don't Come Close
04. I Don't Want You
05. Needles And Pins
06. I'm Against It
07. I Wanna Be Sedated
08. Go Mental
09. Questioningly
10. She's The One
11. Bad Brain
12. It's A Long Way Back