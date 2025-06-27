RAMONES: Dolby Atmos Mixes Of Band's First Four Albums Available As Blu-Ray Collection '1!2!3!4!'

Rhino presents the first four RAMONES albums in Dolby Atmos on Blu-ray for the first time today with a new boxed set, "1!2!3!4! The Ramones Atmos Collection". Limited to 2,000 copies, it's available exclusively at Rhino.com and WMG stores internationally and includes "Ramones", "Leave Home", "Rocket To Russia" and "Road To Ruin".

The Blu-ray audio set also features each album's original stereo mixes, now in hi-resolution. Ed Stasium — who originally engineered three of the albums — created the Atmos mixes for "Leave Home", "Rocket To Russia" and "Road To Ruin". Craig Leon, who produced the band's 1976 debut, contributed the Atmos mix for "Ramones".

"These Atmos mixes present the RAMONES' recordings with the clarity and power with which I always imagined hearing them," Stasium says. "It might sound a bit cliché, but I find listening to them to be like seeing the sequence from 'The Wizard Of Oz' where the film morphs from black and white to color. These Dolby Atmos mixes are transforming the original mixes from 16mm black and white into vivid IMAX!"

Formed in Queens, New York, the RAMONES — Joey Ramone (vocals),Johnny Ramone (guitar),Dee Dee Ramone (bass) and Tommy Ramone (drums) — stripped rock to its core and helped ignite the punk movement. Their 1976 self-titled debut was fast, loud, and relentless, cutting through the era's excess with buzzsaw guitars and a defiant attitude. "Leave Home" arrived soon after, delivering sharper pacing and a stronger sonic punch. "Rocket To Russia" built on that momentum, combining early rock 'n' roll influences with a harder edge. By the time "Road To Ruin" arrived in 1978, Marky Ramone had joined on drums as the band embraced a more ambitious approach that carried their sound into new territory. The set highlights many of the band's best-loved songs, including "Blitzkrieg Bop", "Sheena Is A Punk Rocker", "I Wanna Be Sedated" and "Rockaway Beach".

"1!2!3!4! The Ramones Atmos Collection" track listing

Ramones (1976)

01. Blitzkrieg Bop

02. Beat On The Brat

03. Judy Is A Punk

04. I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend

05. Chain Saw

06. Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue

07. I Don't Wanna Go Down To The Basement

08. Loudmouth

09. Havana Affair

10. Listen To My Heart

11. 53rd & 3rd

12. Let's Dance

13. I Don't Wanna Walk Around With You

14. Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World

Leave Home (1977)

01. Glad To See You Go

02. Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment

03. I Remember You

04. Oh Oh I Love Her So

05. Carbona Not Glue

06. Suzy Is A Headbanger

07. Pinhead

08. Now I Wanna Be A Good Boy

09. Swallow My Pride

10. What's Your Game

11. California Sun

12. Commando

13. You're Gonna Kill That Girl

14. You Should Never Have Opened That Door

Rocket To Russia (1977)

01. Cretin Hop

02. Rockaway Beach

03. Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

04. Locket Love

05. I Don't Care

06. Sheena Is A Punk Rocker

07. We're A Happy Family

08. Teenage Lobotomy

09. Do You Wanna Dance?

10. I Wanna Be Well

11. I Can't Give You Anything

12. Ramona

13. Surfin' Bird

14. Why Is It Always This Way?

Road To Ruin (1978)

01. I Just Want To Have Something To Do

02. I Wanted Everything

03. Don't Come Close

04. I Don't Want You

05. Needles And Pins

06. I'm Against It

07. I Wanna Be Sedated

08. Go Mental

09. Questioningly

10. She's The One

11. Bad Brain

12. It's A Long Way Back