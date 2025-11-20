JOHNNY KELLY Says BILL WARD's Collaboration With Surviving Members Of TYPE O NEGATIVE Could Finally See Light Of Day

In a new interview with Mark Strigl, veteran hard rock drummer Johnny Kelly — best known for his work with TYPE O NEGATIVE and DANZIG — spoke about the status of the unreleased song recorded by the surviving members of TYPE O NEGATIVE and legendary BLACK SABBATH drummer Bill Ward. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I wanna say at this point, maybe it was eight years ago, something like that. The foundation of it is, at the time, when Peter [Steele, TYPE O NEGATIVE frontman] had passed away, Bill had written a song in tribute to Peter. And he wanted to get the rest of us to play on it — Kenny [Hickey, TYPE O NEGATIVE guitarist], Josh [Silver, TYPE O NEGATIVE keyboardist] and myself. So Kenny and I went out to California. We did the drum tracks, did the guitar tracks for it. I think Kenny's singing on it a little bit." Referencing vocalist Jason "Dewey" Bragg, who played with Kelly in KILL DEVIL HILL and with Ward in DAY OF ERRORS, Johnny continued: "I think Dewey may be singing on [the song], 'cause through that friendship of Bill and I, Dewey became friends with Bill Ward, and then Bill would have Dewey sing a lot of the stuff. Bill's always working on music, so he's always writing and recording and stuff like that. And he grabbed Dewey. So we did the song. Josh actually did a keyboard track on it and stuff. He didn't go to California; he did it in New York. And that was it. We recorded the song, and for a long time I wasn't really sure what's going on or whatever. But the last time I spoke to Bill, he was talking about getting the song finished… That was this year. It was after [the] 'Back To The Beginning' [concert in early July]. He said that he was gonna start working on that and get it wrapped up."

Asked if the song is musically heavy, Johnny said: "Uh, yes, it's heavy, melancholy. I'm trying to remember it. It was eight years ago. [Laughs] As it was happening, I was just like… Bill Ward was my hero growing up, so to sort of become friends with him… And now I'm in a room recording with him. And I was just in awe of the whole experience. So I'm sitting there on the kit, and Bill is in front of me like a maestro, pointing, telling me where to go and what to [play]. I'm just, like, 'Deep breath.'"

After Strigl noted that he would love to hear the song, Kelly said: "I wanna hear it too. And it's cool in the sense where you have the three surviving members of TYPE O actually playing music together, which is cool in itself to me. And then, throw on top of it, you're working with people from BLACK SABBATH — like, O.G. BLACK SABBATH. So it's pretty cool in that sense. But, yeah, hopefully it comes out soon. I guess we'll all know when it comes out."

Johnny first mentioned his collaboration with Ward during a June 2024 appearance on the "Sh!t Talk Reviews" podcast. He said at the time: "[Bill] wrote a song a few years ago. He wrote it after Peter died. And he wrote it as a tribute to Peter, and he got me, Kenny and Josh to play on it. I don't know when it's coming out or anything like that. Bill operates on his own plane, and he does his own thing. But, yeah, it was cool. Kenny and I, we went out to L.A. for — I don't know — like, five days or whatever. We worked on the song. And the best part of the whole experience was driving to and from the studio with Bill. We would sit there and we would trade war stories. Bill's actually a really big TYPE O fan, so he loved hearing the stories, with me and Kenny telling war stories and stuff like that. And then Bill would say, 'Oh, yeah, there was this one time in SABBATH.' And it would just completely blow our minds. These guys [in BLACK SABBATH] created this [genre of music]. [Laughs] It was one of those surreal moments where you meet one of your heroes and they turn out to be really amazing people. And he really is — he's one of the sweetest people I've ever met."

Back in 2017, Ward named TYPE O NEGATIVE's 1996 album "October Rust" one of his favorite metal LPs of all time, telling Rolling Stone magazine: "The reason why I picked 'October Rust' is, number one, I'm a huge fan of TYPE O NEGATIVE and have been since I first heard them. But one of my favorite songs on this particular album is one that we play every Christmas on our radio show. It's called 'Red Water (Christmas Mourning)', and it's just a fucking brilliant arrangement. It's got everything in there. Kenny and Johnny and Josh sound absolutely formidable on this track. The way that they put it all together with the sound effects, you can feel the coldness and the chill when you listen to the song. It's conveyed perfectly. It's just a very well-orchestrated piece of music. Then, Peter's lyrics are, I think, absolutely outstanding. I think he nailed everything in this song. As he did in a number of other songs, too. There's something about it that's really chilling and it has a complete ring of honesty about it. Sometimes, TYPE O will come out with something completely unbelievable, and this is one of their unbelievable tracks. So that's particularly why I picked 'October Rust'."

Ward added: "The first time I heard them, I was attracted to them immediately. When I first heard them, it was almost like, 'Oh, I feel like I've been in this band.' Or I feel like this would be a band I could play in, which is no disrespect to Johnny. Johnny and I are pretty good friends, to say the least. But when I first heard it, I thought, 'Oh, my God, there's something about this band which is really, really cool.' At the time, I didn't know that they were huge SABBATH fans. I found out later.

"There's something very magnetic; they have something that draws you in. I think it's one of those bands where you either love them 120 percent or you kind of go, 'Eh, I'm not sure.' Kind of like SABBATH, actually. … Very loud, extremely powerful. They have all the same things: they leave everything out on the stage and they leave everything out when they record. They've definitely got a sense of humor throughout the band. There's no question about that. I think it [gets] missed and it's misunderstood. [There was] a lot of humor in SABBATH. We were falling over ourselves sometimes. [Laughs]

"When Peter died [in 2010], that one kind of knocked me about a lot. … It was unexpected because the path that Peter was on was an upswing and it's like, 'Oh, man, what's happened?' Yeah, I built a bonfire for Peter and I said some prayers, basically letting him know that the bonfire was to light his way to a new path. I loved him, very much. I admired him. There's nobody else on earth like Peter."

TYPE O NEGATIVE effectively broke up after the passing of Steele in April 2010 from heart failure at the age of 48. Born Petrus T. Ratajczyk on January 4, 1962 in Brooklyn, New York, he stood 6' 7" (201 cm) tall, and had a low, bass-heavy voice, which was one of the most recognizable features in TYPE O NEGATIVE's music.

Before forming TYPE O NEGATIVE, Steele played for the metal group FALLOUT and the thrash band CARNIVORE.