Join METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD For An Intimate Dinner For Charity

A charity auction has been launched to win a dinner with METALLICA frontman James Hetfield near his home in Colorado. Proceeds will support the Adaptive Sports Foundation, which helps bring athletic experiences and outdoor physical activity to those with physical and cognitive disabilities and chronic illnesses.

The winner and up to three additional guests will join Hetfield for a meal in Edwards, Colorado (near Vail). Also taking part in the dinner will be an Adaptive Sports Foundation athlete and an accompanying staff member, who will share their success story with James and your group.

Scheduling for the dinner is subject to mutual agreement between James, the charity and the winner.

The date must be determined within three months of the auction's close and is to take place within one year of the closing.

According to the rules of the auction, the "winner is responsible for the cost of the meal for all present."

The auction, hosted by the platform Charitybuzz, ends on August 21.

As previously reported, METALLICA will stage its fourth "Helping Hands Concert & Auction" this fall. The December 13 event at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California will be hosted by late-night talk show personality Jimmy Kimmel. This year's lineup and auction items have yet to be announced, but 100% of the proceeds will go toward METALLICA's All Within My Hands nonprofit philanthropic organization.

METALLICA last "Helping Hands Concert & Auction" event, which took place in 2022, raised an estimated $3 million.