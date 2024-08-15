Watch: GOJIRA's JOSEPH DUPLANTIER Takes Part In Peaceful Protest Demanding Release Of Ocean Conservationist

GOJIRA frontman Joseph Duplantier took part in a peaceful protest on Monday, August 12 in front of the parliament in Copenhagen, Denmark to demand the release of U.S.-Canadian anti-whaling activist Paul Watson. Video and photos of his appearance can be found below.

Watson — founder of the Sea Shepherd activist group and the Captain Paul Watson Foundation — has been held in custody in Greenland since July 21. He is facing potential extradition to Japan on an international arrest warrant related to charges of breaking into a Japanese vessel in the Antarctic Ocean in 2010, obstructing the boat's business and causing injury as well as property damage.

A renowned anti-whaling activist, Watson's lifelong dedication to defending marine wildlife and exposing illegal whaling practices is now under threat. Extraditing Paul to Japan, where he faces a harsh justice system, would jeopardize his safety and send a chilling message to environmental activists worldwide.

Earlier this week, Duplantier sent a letter to Peter Hummelgaard, Denmark's Justice Minister, requesting a meeting to discuss Watson's detention and extradition.

Joseph wrote: "Mr Peter Hummelgaard

"My name is Joe Duplantier. I am a French American musician. Singer of the band GOJIRA that recently performed at the Paris 2024 Olympic opening Ceremony and one of the headliners of the Danish Rock festival 'Copenhell'. I would like to request a meeting with you to discuss the detention of Captain Paul Watson in Nuuk Greenland and his extradition to Japan. I came to Copenhagen to protest peacefully and demand his release.

"I speak on behalf of concerned citizens all around the world when I say that his arrest is not acceptable. Paul Watson is one of the few people on this earth that give hope in humanity by conducting direct actions based on logic and compassion, reminding us that we ARE the Oceans, the water that binds us all. People feel powerless with the extinction of whales and other species and don't know what to do to help and end illegal whaling. Paul Watson gives us a voice. He is our only hope. Hope that somebody is keeping a watchful eye where international moratoriums aren't respected and illegal fishing is continuing to destroy precious marine wildlife. Paul Watson and his crew are an example of courage, dedication and integrity. He is inspiring an entire generation.

"After our peaceful protest that happened a few days ago in front of your parliament, I had a meeting with Paul's lawyers and got a chance to take a close look at the case. It appears to me that the charges against him are minor compared to the terms on which Denmark is obligated to extradite people, and we also saw evidence that it wasn't Watson himself but a different member of the crew who threw the 'stink bomb' which is what Japan is building their case on. Even if these charges were true, the sentence is clearly disproportionate. If anything, Paul should only be fined for property damage instead of being arrested and put to jail. According to law, when there is property damage, the fine should be equivalent to half its value. In this case a common fishing net worth appr. €800 and thus a fine of appr. €400.

"Although this is just one of the four charges, this shows how insignificant the case is and how irrelevant Japan's demand is.

Regardless of the outcome on this matter, Paul Watson will undoubtedly go down in history as a Hero that dedicated his life to making sure we have a future. In his own words 'IF THE OCEANS DIE, WE DIE'. What kind of society are we if we let the only person that has the courage to make a difference go to jail for what could be the rest of his life?

"Denmark is respected and praised all over the world for its impeccable juridical system and its peaceful intelligent society. I am myself an admirer of your elegant and inspiring country. I am asking you to live up to these standards of excellence and justice and do the right thing. The world is watching you. Please do the right thing!

"I am in Copenhagen until Friday (August 16) and would appreciate if you could spare a few minutes of your time to meet with me.

"Please contact me by email.

"Thank you for considering my request".

In addition to Duplantier, other supporters of Watson have campaigned for his release and for Denmark not to honor the Japanese extradition request.

The Captain Paul Watson Foundation has called the arrest warrant "politically motivated."

Watson's son Tiger wrote in a social media post: "I love my father. Please let him go, Denmark."

French president Emmanuel Macron has also come out publicly against Watson's extradition.

Earlier today (Thursday, August 15),a Greenland court ordered Watson to remain in custody until September 5 pending a decision on his possible extradition to Japan. Watson had appealed against the court's decision.

"The court in Greenland has today decided that Paul Watson must continue to be detained until September 5, 2024, in order to ensure his presence in connection with a decision on the issue of extradition," the statement said.

Throughout GOJIRA's entire career, Duplantier and his bandmates have consistently been involved in environmental activism, bring various issues to the forefront through songs like "Global Warming" and "Toxic Garbage Island" and the number of campaigns they advocate for on their official web site.

In 2021, GOJIRA released the official music video for the band's song "Amazonia" in which the group showcased the destruction of the Amazon Rainforest and how the current crisis is affecting its indigenous communities.

"Amazonia" originally appeared on GOJIRA's latest album, "Fortitude", which came out in April 2021 via Roadrunner Records.

Proceeds from "Amazonia" benefit the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) who advocate for environmental and cultural rights of indigenous tribes in the Amazon who have suffered immensely — victims of deforestation, land loss, forced labor, violence, and harassment.

