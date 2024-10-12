  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

JON BON JOVI Endorses KAMALA HARRIS And TIM WALZ: 'The Truth Matters'

October 12, 2024

Jon Bon Jovi has endorsed Kamala Harris for president by sharing his recent track "The People's House", featuring Michigan gospel and country duo THE WAR AND TREATY.

In a post on Friday (October 11) on social media, the 62-year-old BON JOVI frontman wrote: "The People's House is a song that celebrates this beautiful place that we call home, from sea to shining sea. The truth matters. And the truth is on election day I'll be voting for @KamalaHarris and @TimWalz because I believe in the power of we, not of me. I've written a song reminding us that out of many, we are still one."

Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, responded to Jon's endorsement by sharing a photo he took with Bon Jovi.

"It's my wife, and it's now or never," Emhoff wrote. "Election's coming in November. Thanks for supporting Kamala, @JonBonJovi!"

Tim Walz also replied to Bon Jovi's post, writing in the comments: "Thanks, man — so grateful to have your support!"

In the past, Bon Jovi has supported other Democratic candidates for president and has released songs in the wake of George Floyd's death and in support of current U.S. president Joe Biden. Jon was also appointed by former U.S. president Barack Obama to the White House Council for Community Solutions in 2010.

Bon Jovi reportedly attended a recent Harris fundraiser at the home of New Jersey governor Phil Murphy, with Emhoff also in attendance.

"The People's House" is taken from BON JOVI's latest album, "Forever", which came out in June.

Find more on Bon jovi
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).