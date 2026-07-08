JON BON JOVI Hologram Selfie Experience Comes To Madison Square Garden Courtesy Of Superfan.Live

Superfan.Live, in partnership with Proto Hologram and HIFI Labs, debuted the Jon Bon Jovi Hologram Selfie Experience at the first of BON JOVI's run of nine shows at Madison Square Garden. Using Proto's award-winning hologram technology, fans are able to meet a hyperrealistic, life-size hologram of Jon Bon Jovi (and the rest of BON JOVI too) and have the rock legend take a selfie the fans can download and keep.

In keeping with Superfan.Live's track record of innovation and delivering for music's biggest fans, this marks the first time the Proto Selfie technology has ever been used at a live concert venue, and the first time Proto Hologram has ever been at MSG.

Previously, Jon Bon Jovi has appeared in Proto Hologram form at his 2024 MusiCares "Person Of The Year" tribute concert, and at his own restaurant JBJ's in Nashville. Proto is the original hologram communications and A.I. spatial compute platform active in healthcare, education, retail, sports and entertainment.

"We're honored to work with SUPER on this first-of-its-kind experience at such a triumphant moment in Jon Bon Jovi's career," said David Nussbaum, founder of Proto Hologram. "The superfans attending won't just get a digital souvenir, they'll experience Jon's presence and that sense of fun when you take a selfie with a hero."

Co-sponsor HIFI Labs is a creative tech partner and incubator empowering artists, labels, and brands. HIFI Labs blends innovation across its Innovation Lab, Artist Lab, and Product Lab to deepen artist-fan connections and amplify impact.

SUPER is an award-winning boutique events agency that helps artists and brands connect with the people who matter most — their superfans. SUPER designs and delivers best-in-class VIP, travel, sponsorship, specialty merch and social impact programs that feel personal at every stop, across the globe. With an international team and deep roots in music, SUPER is reimagining how live experiences bring artists and fans closer.

Photo courtesy of Proto Hologram / Owen Phillips of Thought Gang Media