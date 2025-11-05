JON BON JOVI Says He Is Taking Inspiration From METALLICA's 'M72' For Setlist For BON JOVI's 2026 Tour

In a new interview with Ian Danter of U.K.'s Planet Rock, Jon Bon Jovi spoke about BON JOVI's 2026 tour, which will see Jon and his bandmates perform several nights in some cities, including at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, where they will play six sold-out shows at the iconic venue. Asked if BON JOVI will perform "in the round" on the upcoming trek, Jon said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No. That much I think I know. I've seen a couple of diagrams [of the stage] that they'd like to go and build."

Referencing the fact that METALLICA's ongoing "M72" world tour features two-night stops where each "No Repeat Weekend" consists of two completely different setlists, Jon added: "The one thing that I am in control of, the only thing I'm in control of [is the setlist], 'cause at this point, because I do [rehearsals of] two hours a day, four days a week of sets, of shows. I was looking to METALLICA. And I talked to Lars [Ulrich, METALLICA drummer]. I said, "So let me get this straight. If you're only doing 'Master Of Puppets' on one night and 'One' on one night, is the audience mad that they're not there [the next night]?' And he goes, 'Nope. We have enough songs that it works.' He goes, 'And your catalog…' And I went, 'I'm digging that concept.' So not that we're gonna do that, but I have enough songs and enough hits, I could do two separate entire shows and have hits on both sides. So I'm having a lot of fun putting together shows that are multiple-night kind of shows."

Asked by Danter if BON JOVI has ever played entire albums on any of its previous tours, Jon said: "We've done those in situations, like we did the 'This House Is Not For Sale' album at some theater here for a record and for a TV show. And we've done 'Lost Highway' like that. So there've been a couple, but not a lot. I think '2020' we did that too, but that was during COVID. But no, we've never performed 'Slippery [When Wet]' in its entirety or 'New Jersey' in its entirety or 'Keep The Faith' in its entirety."

Last month, BON JOVI announced a series of global concert dates that will mark the band's much-anticipated return to live touring with shows in New York, London, Dublin and Edinburgh starting in July of 2026 at New York's famed Madison Square Garden. And due to overwhelming demand, the band has already added additional dates at Madison Square Garden. The tour is produced by Live Nation.

The tour announcement came after Jon's much-documented vocal cord surgery and rehab process, as seen in the critically acclaimed Hulu docuseries "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story".

Produced by Jon with John Shanks, BON JOVI's latest studio album, 2024's "Forever", featured Jon Bon Jovi once again alongside fellow founding BON JOVI members, keyboardist David Bryan and drummer Tico Torres. They were joined by bassist Hugh McDonald and guitarist Phil X.

"Forever" contained 12 new songs, including the hit lead single "Legendary".

BON JOVI released "Forever (Legendary Edition)" on October 24 via Island Records. A re-release the songs from "Forever", it features guest stars on each track, plus two more cuts.