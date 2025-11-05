CHRIS JERICHO's KISS Covers Band KUARANTINE Releases 'Unholy' Single

FOZZY singer Chris Jericho's 1980s KISS cover band KUARANTINE has released the official music video for its version of "Unholy", the song originally written by Gene Simmons and Vinnie Vincent and featured on KISS's 1992 album "Revenge". The clip, which was produced by HM Studios and shot at HM Studios in Las Vegas, Nevada, can be seen below.

Last year, KUARANTINE released its version of "Good Girl Gone Bad", a classic, hidden gem from the KISS songbook. The song was made available on Madison Records via The Orchard. It was the No. 1 Most Added track on the SMR Rock chart as well as the Most Added song on the Mediabase Active Rock Activator Panel.

When "Good Girl Gone Bad" was first released, Jericho said in a statement: "The mission of KUARANTINE has always been to pull the forgotten gems from the non-makeup, '80s KISS catalog, give them a modern polish, and unleash them on current mainstream rock radio, so they can get the respect they deserve. With that mindset, we feel we've hit another home run with the 1987-released underrated Gene Simmons classic 'Good Girl Gone Bad'. It's got more hooks than a tackle box, with a great chorus and brain-melting solos. This song is the perfect springtime tune to crank in your car and rock out with your unmentionables out! And with two Top 20 singles in our repertoire, we're stoked to get to the Top 10 and beyond. It's time to get KRAZY with KUARANTINE!"

In 2020, Jericho joined forces with TRIXTER/FOZZY bassist P.J. Farley, guitarist Joe McGinness and drummer Kent Slucher to form KUARANTINE. KUARANTINE's lineup is completed by YouTube sensation Charlie Parra Del Riego (guitar).

Five years ago, Jericho was asked by Loud Hailer if KISS was a big influence for how he wanted to perform with FOZZY in terms of putting on a show. He responded: "That's what rock 'n' roll is. My favorite frontmen were always about that — Paul Stanley [KISS], David Lee Roth [VAN HALEN], Mick Jagger [THE ROLLING STONES] and Bruce Dickinson [IRON MAIDEN]. It was always about the performance, and that's what rock 'n' roll is to me. I'd rather have a great performance rather than worry about hitting every note properly, which is important too, but you have to have some showmanship. You have to be a frontman, you have to be the party host. And that's I take great pride in doing that."

Regarding how he was first introduced to KISS's music, Jericho said: "I was a big BEATLES fan in the '70s and I was into THE STONES and that sort of thing, so when all of my friends were into KISS, I never really rated them. And then when I started to get into heavy metal, I'll never forget when I saw this video that started with his hands on fire and he looked like he was having the best time ever with his band, making out with chicks and hanging out backstage and then he jumps through a ring of fire, and I'm, like, 'Who is that guy?! Who is this?' 'This is KISS.' 'I thought that KISS wore makeup.' 'No, KISS took their makeup off a few years ago.' 'Well, who is that guy?' 'That's Paul Stanley.' 'Fuck, well, I wanna be like that guy.' So I got into KISS at that timeframe, on the 'Animalize' record, just as they started playing without makeup, and that's my favorite era of KISS. There's a whole sub-genre of KISS fans who love '80s KISS better than '70s KISS, and I'm one of them. And so are the other guys in KUARANTINE. So why not do this and bring a little bit of focus back on to those songs that are great songs that a lot of people just don't know?"

At 12 million strong on social media, there is nothing Jericho can't do. He is easily one of the biggest entertainers of the modern era, cross-pollinating the rock, wrestling, and broadcast realms. Jericho has rocked the world for decades with his band FOZZY, which has garndered 150 million streams (and counting). The band recently performed for over 80,000 rabid fans at an AEW event held at Wembley Stadium, along with a successful, sold-out U.K. tour. He's a main attraction for AEW wrestling, watched by millions of viewers on TBS each week. His over-the-top, rock star persona is one of the most beloved in the history of the sport. He is also a best-selling author a film producer, and actor. He also launched the Chris Jericho Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea cruise experience. The sixth voyage, "Six On The Beach!," set sail to Puerta Plata, Dominican Republic, on January 31 through February 4 of 2025 and once again sold out. Jericho also hosts the incredibly popular and influential "Talk Is Jericho" podcast. It's a top-rated SiriusXM show that has collected over 220 million downloads while clocking 1,000 episodes.

Prior to "Good Girl Gone Bad"'s arrival, KUARANTINE's most recent single was a version of "Silver Spoon", which originally appeared on KISS's 1989 album "Hot In The Shade".

KUARANTINE first debuted in May 2020 with the release of "No No No", which reached No. 25 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. The band has since issued its versions of "Heart Of Chrome", featuring former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, and "Love's A Deadly Weapon".

Jericho has surrounded himself with a group of top-notch touring musicians for KUARANTINE. Slucher has been the powerhouse behind the kit for country music sensation Luke Bryan for the past 17 years, from small clubs to headlining stadiums and amphitheaters. McGinness is a rising country singer/guitarist, who has shared the stage with artists such as OLD DOMINION, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE and Granger Smith, and is also a member of KLASSIK '78, a digital tribute to '70s KISS. Farley rose to fame in the New Jersey-based gold-selling rock band TRIXTER, which toured with KISS, POISON and SCORPIONS, before writing and recording two solo albums and eventually joining FOZZY in 2020. Newest bandmember Parra, who hails from Lima, Peru, is a global rock guitar YouTube sensation, amassing more than 850,000 followers.