JONATHAN CAIN Says NFL's Decision To Recruit BAD BUNNY For SUPER BOWL Halftime Show Was Based On 'Greed': They Were 'Grabbing For Latin America Viewers'

In a new interview with "Bolling!", the Real America's Voice show hosted by Eric Bolling, JOURNEY keyboardist Jonathan Cain was asked about NFL's decision to recruit Puerto Rican superstar rapper and singer Bad Bunny, who has openly criticized the Donald Trump administration for its immigration policies, to perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show. Cain said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it's the NFL just grabbing for Latin America viewers. I think it was kind of — they're looking to expand their brand. So it was brand driven. I gotta tell you, it had nothing to do with the Latino in America or dissing America or dissing Trump or anything else. I think it was strictly greed, the NFL wanting to expand their audience to Latin America. That was my take on it. That's what it looked like to me."

Referencing the fact that Bad Bunny's show celebrated Latino heritage and was performed mostly in Spanish, Jonathan continued: "What was interesting is if they would've done the translations of what he was singing, we'd be appalled… The stuff he was saying in Spanish the NFL wouldn't be proud to translate, so that's why there was no translation because it was very blue. I actually didn't watch it. It was the worst Super Bowl in a long time."

Near the finale of Bad Bunny's February 8 Super Bowl appearance at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where he performed a medley of songs, he said, "God Bless America, God Bless Puerto Rico, God Bless Mexico" and continued listing Latin countries as he turned the field into a parade with fireworks. Behind him, was a billboard that featured the words, "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."

Bad Bunny made history as the first halftime show performer to sing primarily in Spanish at the most-watched sporting event in the United States.

Some conservatives incorrectly called the rapper and singer a "foreigner", despite the fact that Bad Bunny was born in Puerto Rico, which is a territory of the U.S.

Kid Rock, who headlined conservative organization Turning Point USA's rival "All-American Halftime Show", gave his review of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance during an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingrahm Angle".

"Like most people, I didn't understand any of it," Rock said of Bad Bunny's show. "I saw there's a lot of dancers and a lot of big to-do stuff. And, you know, he said he wanted to have a dance party; it looked like he had one."

He continued: "Not my cup of tea, but I don't fault that kid for doing the Super Bowl, getting in front of a global audience. I fault the NFL for putting him in that position and Turning Point for having to come out and have an alternative for people to watch. You know, it's just — poor kid."

At Turning Point USA's "All-American Halftime Show", Kid Rock performed his 1999 hit "Bawitdaba" and a cover of "'Til You Can't", a song made popular by country musician Cody Johnson.

Cain is a devout born-again Christian whose minister wife Paula White-Cain became the first female clergy member to pray at a presidential inauguration following U.S. president Donald Trump's latest victory and now serves as the first female primary spiritual adviser to a U.S. president.

Jonathan embraced faith-based music with 2016's "What God Wants To Hear" and released a Christmas LP, "Unsung Noel", the following year.

Cain and his band JOURNEY launched an extensive, 60-city "Final Frontier Tour 2026" on February 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. During his next two tours with JOURNEY that extend into 2027, Cain will share his heartfelt farewell to JOURNEY fans before moving into full-time ministry alongside his wife.

When not on tour, Cain can be found serving as a worship leader in his home church, City Of Destiny, in Apopka, Florida, where Paula is pastor.

