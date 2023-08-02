  • facebook
JOSH HOMME Thinks 'It's A Little C***y' When Bands Don't Play Their Hits

August 2, 2023

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE frontman Josh Homme says that it's "a little cunty" when certain music acts don't perform their "big songs" in concert.

The 50-year-old musician weighed in on the topic of bands not playing their most popular tracks while discussing how he puts together his band's setlists during an appearance on appearing on the "Tuna On Toast With Stryker" podcast.

Homme remarked: "I understand that I'm always going to play [QOTSA's hit] 'No One Knows' because I still like playing that song, and that's something that, it's an agreement with the audience. 'I assume that this is a part of coming here to see us, and here you go.'"

He continued: "When there's bands that don't wanna play their big song or their big songs, I always think it's a little cunty to do that. [Laughs] Acting like a song that a lot of people like is a burden is just a strange reaction to the gift that your fans have given you. Seems like an odd reaction."

Homme went on to say that some acts have a hard time dealing with the success of their own hit songs. "I think especially when something blows up, I can understand perhaps that feeling of it's overshadowing the rest of what you do and all," he said. "But perhaps these are uptown problems, you know? And while I understand bits of that sentiment, I don't think the end result can be that you deny the sort of world that that song would give you… In the years of doing this, I've seen a lot of artists do that — at times they sort of get angry at their own music for doing well, for creating this world."

He continued: "I don't know. Having fans is a cool thing, and they want stuff, and when it comes to playing the stuff they want, I feel like that that's why this is happening, right? You guys are all here because you wanna hear some stuff and also have no idea what's gonna happen. And you needed to have that basic food group in order for me to surprise you, too. Surprise requires knowing some constants are going to happen, you know?

"So, I don't know. I don't sweat stuff like that. Why would I not play 'No One Knows'?"

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's latest album, "In Times New Roman…", was made available across all platforms on June 16 via Matador Records.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE performed live for the first time in more than three years on May 26 at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio. Prior to the Columbus gig, Homme and his bandmates played one gig in early 2020, their first since 2018.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's 11-song set included the live debut of the new song "Emotion Sickness".

"In Times New Roman…" was recorded and mixed at Homme's own Pink Duck (RIP),with additional recording at Shangri-La. The album was produced by QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and mixed by Mark Rankin. Artwork and double LP gatefold packaging was designed by longtime collaborator Boneface.

